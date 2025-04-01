Manchester City striker Erling Haaland faces an indefinite spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during their 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth, the club have confirmed.

The Norwegian international is expected to return at some point this season and in time for the Club World Cup, though he is set to visit a specialist soon to determine the full extent of the injury.

Haaland was hurt during a challenge by Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook on Sunday and received treatment on the pitch before limping off in the second half.

He was replaced by January arrival Omar Marmoush, who went on to score the winning goal that sent City through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the seventh season in a row under Pep Guardiola.

Haaland’s absence will be a major blow to City’s top-four hopes in the Premier League, with the reigning English champions sitting fifth in the table, one point behind Chelsea in fourth, with nine games remaining.

The Norwegian had been in exceptional goalscoring form before his setback, netting nine goals in his last 10 league appearances, including City’s opener against Bournemouth on Sunday.

In total, he has registered 30 goals and four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season, including eight in the Champions League, where City crashed out in the first knockout round against Real Madrid in February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland (21) is second among the Premier League’s top goalscorers this season, trailing only Mohamed Salah (27).

City return to Premier League action on Wednesday night against relegation-threatened Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, before facing Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Guardiola’s men have won just twice in their last six top-flight games, beating Newcastle and Tottenham in February.

Erling Haaland's Man City Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 21 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 118 Minutes played 2,485

