Erling Haaland is full of surprises. From breaking goalscoring records to iconic interviews, there seems to be no end to what the Norwegian striker has in his locker.

Now that he has this record under his belt in his debut season, he will look to continue his success on all fronts.

Guardiola once said that the prolific Sergio Aguero would be irreplaceable once he had left, but Haaland now has the Spaniard eating his words.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is congratulated by Josep Guardiola during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City FC and VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Last summer, Haaland followed in the footsteps of his dad, Alfie, and joined Manchester City and has been a crucial part of their ongoing treble pursuit.

Most recently, he became the Premier League’s highest goalscorer with five games left to play in the season.

But, it’s not just his innate goalscoring prowess that makes him so likeable, it’s also his personality that people love.

New footage has emerged of him stood alongside Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne in a wall, and he can be seen shouting “hit me in my balls”.

Video: Erling Haaland shouts ‘hit me in my balls’ whilst in wall

Supporters have enjoyed the emerging footage, and it seems that the Haaland fan club might have some new members.

“He’s actually a different breed.” one said, while another agreed: “This man is a different bread I swear”.

A common conception about Haaland, due to his effervescent personality and natural goalscoring ability, is that he is actually not human, and instead either a robot or alien.

“I won’t be surprised if it comes out he ain’t even human,” one fan replied.

“Episode 753 of this don isn’t real,” another fan said.

“This guy is on a different planet.” a third added.

City chief goal-getter's infectious personality is just another string to his multifaceted bow.

He now looks forward to the concluding stages of the campaign as City hope to win their third-straight title on the bounce, while a remarkable treble is also still on the cards.

Can Erling Haaland help City to unprecedented success this year?

As mentioned, Pep Guardiola and his side have two objectives left: three consecutive Premier League titles and to achieve the domestic treble.

It’s a two-horse race between themselves and Arsenal for the domestic triumph, but City – thanks to their blistering patch of form – look unbeatable and poised to win.

Real Madrid are the next stumbling block City have to navigate through in Europe, while their city rivals Manchester United are their FA Cup final opponents.

The Manchester-based pair have one win apiece in the league this term, which leaves the race for FA Cup triumph open.

If City are to pull off either of the aforementioned achievements, Haaland will be central to it all.

Oh, and he's surely in with a shout to win the Ballon d'Or this year.