Erling Haaland made history for Manchester City after scoring five times vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16.

On a remarkable night at the Etihad, where City triumphed 7-0 on the night (8-1 on aggregate), Haaland produced one of the finest individual displays in the competition's history, equalling Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano's record of five goals in a single Champions League game.

The Norwegian also took his goal tally for this campaign to 39 – meaning he has now scored more than any other City player in a single season.

Tommy Johnson’s record of 38 had previously stood since 1929.

Haaland denied double hat-trick

After netting his fifth, many felt it inevitable that Haaland would become the first player to net six times in a Champions League match.

But Pep Guardiola subbed off the striker on the hour mark - denying him the chance to do so.

But while Haaland may be ever so slightly disappointed he couldn't create Champions League history in his own right, it was sill a night to remember for the forward.

VIDEO: Erling Haaland scores his FIFTH goal vs RB Leipzig

All of Haaland's goals

In recent weeks, some have claimed that Haaland makes City a worse team, because he does not suit Guardiola's typical style of play.

But this match proved exactly what the Norwegian offers to the side - goals, goals and more goals.

Indeed, all five of his goals came from inside the box, and while none were world-class in their own right, they all count.

The first came from the spot via a controversial penalty call, while his second came just moments later, courtesy of a rebound from a Kevin de Bruyne strike.

And the striker had his hat-trick just before half-time – prodding home from close range.

After the break, Haaland didn't relent – rifling home a fourth from a loose ball in the box.

In fitting style, the Norwegian did the same again before the hour-mark – taking his tally on the night to a staggering five.

Check out the goals in all their glory below.

VIDEOS: Erling Haaland's goals vs RB Leipzig