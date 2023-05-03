It's official, the greatest goalscoring season in Premier League history belongs to Erling Braut Haaland.

The Manchester City striker had already surpassed Mohamed Salah's previous record tally for goals in a 38-game season (32).

Haaland bagged his 33rd in the division during City's 4-1 win over title rivals Arsenal.

The Norwegian colossus then equalled the overall record of 34 goals - set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in 42-game seasons - against Fulham last Sunday, a match the Citizens won 2-1.

So that paved the way for Haaland to claim the record outright in City's home fixture versus West Ham United on Wednesday.

And in the second half, Haaland did what he always seems to do on a football pitch - score.

City caught West Ham on the counter, with Jack Grealish putting his teammate through on goal with an inch-perfect pass.

Haaland then proceeded to cooly dink the ball over Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, before whipping out his trademark 'meditate' celebration.

Check out the record-breaking goal from perhaps the best footballer on the planet right now...

Video: Haaland's goal for Man City vs West Ham

What a finish it was.

So, Haaland is a record-breaker in his very first season in English football and lest we forget, the big man still has five more games to play - barring injury.

The 22-year-old could finish on 40+ goals for the season, which would be quite the achievement,

But scoring 35 in a highly-competitive Premier League is already an enormous achievement in itself - and City were eager to make the world as aware of that as possible.

After the full-time whistle had been blown at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland received a guard of honour from his City teammates and other members of the staff.

It's not something you see everyday in the Premier League, that's for sure...

Video: Haaland's Guard of Honour after breaking Premier League scoring record

Scenes, absolute scenes! Those smacks to the head probably hurt a shy-looking Erling a tad, but we're sure he'll be okay.

What we're also sure of is that we are witnessing the start of something truly special from Haaland, a man who's currently averaging a Premier League goal for every 21 touches he takes.

If the former Borussia Dortmund man remains in England for the majority of his playing career, Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals will be broken - of that you can be almost certain.