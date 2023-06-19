Erling Haaland is at the very top of his game and has become one of the most decorated and recognisable figures in the game today.

Trophies, goals, assists and monstrous performances have become a far too common fixture when the 22-year-old is playing and we've got it all covered here for you.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, along with stats and figures from 2015 to 2023 provided by FBREF and Transfermarkt.

From the Norwegian top flight to the Bundesliga and now the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, here are Erling Haaland's career stats so far.

Erling Haaland goals and stats for Molde FK

Young Erling's goals and stats started with Norwegian outfit Molde FK and the towering forward instantly made his mark in Norway by putting some impressive numbers on the board.

Age 16/17 Years 2017/2018 Appearances 39 Goals 20 Assists 6 Goals/90 0.63 Assists/90 0.23 Non-penalty goals 0.50

Solid numbers when you consider Haaland was only a young teenager during his time at Molde and statistics that would only get better with a big European move on the horizon.

Erling Haaland goals and stats for RB Salzburg

By the time Haaland arrived on the shores of Salzburg, the Austrian outfit knew exactly the kind of player they were getting and boy did he live up to the hype.

Age 18/19 Years 2018/2020 Appearances 23 Goals 25 Assists 5 Goals/90 1.56 Assists/90 0.31 Non-penalty goals/90 1.37

Haaland finished his time in Austria with an xG (expected goals per 90 minutes) of 6.2 and an xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.7.

Erling Haaland goals and stats for Borussia Dortmund

Erling recognised he'd hit the big time with his move to Dortmund and immediately got things underway with a 34-minute Bundesliga debut hat-trick and this was a sign of things to come.

Age 19/21 Years 2019/2022 Appearances 89 Goals 86 Assists 20 Goals/90 1.07 Assists/90 0.25 Non-penalty goals/90 0.94

Within the 86 goals scored were three hat-tricks and a sensational 19 braces, something which puts Haaland firmly in the conversations of the best to ever do it in the Bundesliga.

Erling Haaland goals and stats for Manchester City this season

Haaland moved to Manchester City last summer in a blockbuster Premier League transfer and simply chose violence in his first season in England.

Age 22 Years 2022/2023 Appearances 53 Goals 52 Assists 9 Goals/90 1.14 Assists/90 0.20 Non-penalty goals/90 0.96

Haaland finished the 2022/2023 Premier League season with an astonishing 28.4 xG and 10.7 xG in the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland goals and stats for Norway

The Light Blues forward has yet to appear in a major tournament for Norway, something he will be hoping to change with the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament taking place in Germany.

Appearances 23 Goals 21 Assists 3 Goals/90 1.03 Assists/90 0.15 Non-penalty goals/90 0.88

Nevertheless, his stats clearly show that he turns up for his country exactly the same as he does in club competitions, with an astonishing goal-to-games ratio.

What trophies has Erling Haaland won?

The 22-year-old already has trophies galore that he has won and it's more than likely his silverware cabinet will grow even bigger in the coming years.

Premier League 2022/23 FA Cup 2022/23 UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 German Cup 2020/21 Austrian League 2018/2019 Austrian Cup 2018/2019

Could Haaland be part of a new football dynasty at Manchester City? After the club's 2022/2023 treble heroics, a glorious period of trophies could be on the cards for the towering Norwegian.

His goals and stats tallies are already above and beyond what many thought was possible for a player of his age and we expect plenty more records to be broken in his career.