Manchester City star Erling Haaland had an altercation with Newcastle United’s Dan Burn during the second half of Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Burn was unhappy with Jack Grealish, who appeared to kick out at the defender while he was on the ground injured.

Grealish’s reaction incensed Burn, who was prevented from getting to the England international by City’s players.

Haaland, who apparently rushed over from 40 yards away, suddenly arrived on the scene and a clash between the two commenced.

At 6ft 6in, Burn is one of the very few Premier League players who’s slightly taller than the 6ft 5in Haaland.

The two towering stars grabbed each others’ shirts while shouting in each others’ faces.

Video: Haaland and Burn's clash

Watch the footage here:

Haaland started laughing...

Haaland bizarrely seemed to find his clash with Burn amusing all of a sudden, and was even seen laughing.

Check out the clip here:

More proof, if ever it was needed, that City’s world-class Norwegian forward isn’t normal.

Who won the match?

Man City sealed all three points thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Haaland, the Premier League’s leading scorer with 27 goals, didn’t get himself on the scoresheet on this occasion but provided the assist for Silva’s goal.

City temporarily close the gap on league-leaders Arsenal to two points, although the Gunners will restore their five-point advantage if they defeat Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.