Erling Haaland is having a quite incredible debut season at Manchester City.

The Norwegian has scored an astonishing 51 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions since moving from Borussia Dortmund for £51.4 million.

From an individual point of view, he's already smashed the Premier League record for the most goals scored in a season.

From a team point of view, he's leading City's charge for an incredible treble with them currently favourites to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.

And the striker is going to be extra motivated for both individual and team success this season.

Why?

Because he's currently on course to achieve every single bonus in his Man City contract which could land him a very lucrative payday.

The bonuses in Erling Haaland's Man City contract

According to The Sun, Haaland could pocket more than £5 million if he hits every bonus in his City contract.

In fact, he's already hit some of them.

Haaland will land £1 million if City win the Premier League. Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle on Sunday, City are four points clear with four matches left to play.

He'll also collect another £1 million if his side win the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's men face Real Madrid in the semi finals.

Then, if City win the FA Cup against Manchester United, Haaland will earn £350,000.

Then there are the individual accolades.

If he finishes as the Premier League top goalscorer - he's currently nine clear of Harry Kane - he will earn around another £350,000.

While picking up the prize for PFA Player of the Year, Football Writers’ Player of the Year and making the PFA Team of the Year will earn him even more. He's likely to win both of those trophies while it's inconceivable that he isn't included in the PFA Team of the Year.

And then, the pièce de résistance, Haaland will earn another £1 million if he wins the Ballon d'Or. He's currently second favourite behind Lionel Messi to do that in 2023.

Oh, and if he plays in 60% of Man City's matches this season - something he's already done - he will be guaranteed his £375,000-a-week wages.

So, Haaland is set to land more than £5 million by achieving the bonuses in his contract alone. Not a bad debut campaign.

City are believed to have a similar structure in place for Kevin De Bruyne, with them preferring to reward success rather than inflate their wage bill.

It certainly appears to be working...