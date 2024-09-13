Erling Haaland could miss Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday following the death of his father's best friend. Ivar Eggja, 59, passed away on Wednesday night and the Norwegian forward paid tribute to him.

As part of that tribute, the 24-year-old posted a series of pictures with the man he knew as 'uncle' Ivar. He also wrote a message that read:

"You are a legend, Ivar. Words cannot describe how much you meant to me! Words cannot describe how much you will be missed! "Thank you for everything, you madman. We will see each other again. Rest in peace, Ivar."

Eggja was the best man at Alfie Haaland's wedding and formed part of Erling's camp. To give an idea of how close the relationship was, Eggja was present alongside the younger member of the Haaland family at his Man City unveiling and the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The striker could now be absent from the next fixture following the tragic news.

Haaland's Potential Absence

He trained on Thursday but is a doubt for clash vs Bees

The clinical goalscorer has just returned to his club after being involved in international fixtures for Norway against Kazakhstan and Austria. He reportedly trained with Pep Guardiola's side on Thursday, but it is yet to be confirmed if he will be involved against the Bees.

Guardiola will speak to the press on Friday, and the Spaniard is expected to confirm whether Haaland will be available for selection or if he will miss out through compassionate leave. The forward has been in electric form this season so far, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United propelling him to the top of the goalscoring charts in the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland averages more than a goal-per-game in the Premier League, having found the net 70 times in his 69 English top-flight appearances.

The Citizens are one of only two teams to still hold a 100% record in the Premier League this term, along with Liverpool, but the decision on whether he plays is expected to be in Haaland's hands. The forward wasn't the only person to pay tribute to the late Eggja. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said:

"Ever since I met you, I thought your power was to brighten up any room. I didn't know it was a superpower, and that you would go through so much, so soon, so fast, in a way that is the best example of strength, dignity, tolerance and optimism that family and friends can only dream of. "It was an honor to be a small part of your journey."

Phil Foden Set to Return

The Englishman has only made one appearance this term

The 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season, Phil Foden, has yet to start a game this season. The England international missed out on recent Nations League matches in Lee Carsley's first two matches as the Three Lions' interim boss.

Foden, 24, also missed Man City's Premier League wins against Ipswich Town and West Ham before the start of the international break. In fact, the attacking midfielder only played 45 minutes of football in the opening three weeks of the campaign, in the 2-0 win against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.