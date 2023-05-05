Luton Town, Premier League promotion hopefuls, could face costs of an estimated £10m for stadium improvements that would be required in the top division, as per the BBC Sport.

The regulations currently in place by the Premier League ensure that all clubs meet certain standards in terms of facilities, safety, and accessibility.

Luton Town’s current stadium Kenilworth Road has been the club’s home since 1905. It has a capacity of just over 10,000 and is one of the smallest stadiums in the Championship.

“It is maybe more of a gargantuan task than building a new stadium,” chief executive Gary Sweet conceded.

Luton Town's iconic away end

He also said they would have to “pretty much rebuild” one stand at the ground to comply with Premier League requirements. The stand in question – The Oak Stand – has become an amusing subject for media attention, as it is humbly situated in the confines of a housing estate.

While it has a lot of history and character, Kenilworth Road does not meet the standards required by the Premier League.

The Hatters have enjoyed a monumental rise through the divisions in recent years, with the club playing non-league football as recently as 2014.

It does mean, however, that their stadium has not received the necessary upgrades correlative with the squad’s mammoth rise. The culmination of their improvement lies within their qualification for the play-offs for a second season running.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Gary Sweet said the stadium “hasn’t changed an awful lot over time” since the club first moved there in 1905.

“There’s rather a lot of work to do,” he said.

“We’ve got about £8m, maybe £10m of improvements to do which is pretty much rebuilding one stand in less than three months, which is some task.

“It’s just really to comply with Premier League’s broadcasting requirements and some facility requirements that are needed.”

Luton Town's new stadium

The club has obtained planning permission for their new ground at Power Court in the town centre since 2019. Sweet has said that he is confident to begin construction of the 23,000-seater stadium “at the end of this year or the next.”

The budget for the work was “approaching around £100m.”

“It’s quite a heavy investment for football at that level for us and will firmly put us into the Premier League bracket,” he explained.

“But just to be able to get Kenilworth Road ready now, just for maybe two or three years, is maybe more of a gargantuan task than building a new stadium.”