Erling Haaland couldn't deal with Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on CBS after winning the Champions League.

Manchester City won their first ever Champions League title after beating Inter Milan 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

The victory sealed an incredible treble having already landed the Premier League and FA Cup.

For Haaland, though, it was a fairly quiet night as he was limited to very few touches of the ball.

He won't care too much though after a quite incredible debut season at Man City.

Given his almost alien-like performances, it's sometimes easy to forget Halaand is actually human. But he certainly felt human before the Champions League final.

That's because he admitted he wasn't feeling particularly good ahead of kick off.

Speaking on CBS alongside Thierry Henry, Carragher and Richards, Haaland admitted: "I was really nervous, I have to say. I felt it in my stomach today."

To which Carragher asked: "Anywhere else?"

Haaland looked very confused and said: "Why are they always asking these awkward questions" which left Carragher and Richards in hysterics.

Look at the brilliant moment.

VIDEO: Haaland can't deal with Carragher and Richards

What did Haaland say after winning the Champions League?

Haaland did, however, admit that winning the Champions League was his "wildest dreams."

"Unbelievable. This is my wildest dreams, I would never think of this as 22 year old me," he said. "But it shows that it's possible for a guy from a small town in Norway. I hope this gives hope to other young people.

"Having good people you can trust is even more important nowadays. To have this with my father and mother is incredible. I'm so happy.

"I think after a couple of days, when this settles a bit, this feeling of winning this trophy, I'll want to do it again. I know myself... this is how i think.

"I can improve a lot. Today is a difficult game, I was close a couple of times, I had a good chance

"Second half, it was really close from Phil. On a good day, I could have scored two goals, but in the end, I really don't care about that right now. It's about performing as a team, and to get the trophy.'

"Pep is really emotional. Same for me as well. It's such a big game, you know, the pressure is unbelievable. But to work with him is really special. We have a good relationship. I really look forward to next season to developing even more.

"To be getting trained by him every single day, the best coach of the day, it's a good position to be in."