Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been criticised for his post-match reaction after captaining Norway to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Austria. With the usual skipper Martin Odegaard unavailable after sustaining an injury during the previous international break, the armband was handed to the former Borussia Dortmund man in his place.

However, Haaland's performance on the pitch did little to inspire the Lions, with ex-Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick leading his Austria side to an emphatic three points in the Nations League clash. After the game, the 24-year-old goal machine was scheduled to meet with the media, but his actions led to widespread criticism and forced the global star to respond on social media.

Haaland Snubs the Media After 5-1 Loss

The forward has been slammed for not acting like a captain

Following the end of what was already an embarrassing night for Haaland and co, the striker found himself in even more hot water after refusing to speak to the national media to address the poor showing. Footage shows the striker walking straight past reporters and exiting the stadium without saying a word, a duty that is customary for a captain.

This led to several negative responses online, the most prominent being from former Norwegian striker Rune Bratseth, who, per talkSPORT, stated:

"[It is] Normal procedure is for the captain to stand tall and answer for such downfalls. It is precisely on days like this that you have to stand there and answer. It's just the way it is, and especially when things don't go well."

Furthermore, when more of the national press sought answers from the forward at Linz Airport, Haaland once again refused to talk. The criticism towards him eventually reached the vice-captain, prompting him to take to social media to apologise for not addressing the result. "Sorry everyone, this was far too bad on my part. In November, we go for six points," Haaland wrote on his Instagram story.

Berge Defends Haaland's Silence

The Fulham midfielder claimed his teammate had every right to avoid questions

Despite the criticism directed at Haaland, he maintained the support of his teammates. Midfielder Sander Berge was particularly vocal in his support. The Fulham star, who was linked to Manchester United over the summer, defended the striker's decision not to speak to the media following the disheartening defeat. In an interview, quoted by the Daily Mail, with the German outlet VG, Berge explained that Haaland had every right to stay silent after such a disappointing result:

"He has every right to do that. You can feel the disappointment now. We are a team in there, we stand in ups and downs regardless. The most important thing is that we are united."

Despite the defeat, Norway remains at the top of their Nations League group, but are now level on points with both Austria and Slovenia. Stale Solbakken's side will wrap up their campaign with an away match against Slovenia, followed by a home fixture against Kazakhstan next month.

