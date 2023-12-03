Highlights Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland was frustrated by a questionable referee decision that halted a potential winning opportunity.

Simon Hooper reversed his decision to play advantage, denying City a clear chance to score.

As it usually does, Manchester City's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur brought plenty of entertainment and drama as the two sides drew 3-3 in a wild Premier League affair. The visitors, Spurs, took the lead really early, through a Son Heung-min goal, before the South Korean inadvertently hit one into the back of his own goal minutes later to level things.

Phil Foden then gave City the lead, before Giovani Lo Celso tied things up once again. Jack Grealish looked as though he'd won it for Pep Guardiola's side when he came off the bench to put his side in front late in the contest, but then Dejan Kulusevski once against levelled things with a looping header shortly before the 90-minute mark.

The game was wild and incredibly entertaining, but it was only after that last-minute equaliser that things really got interesting. With City chasing a winner, Erling Haaland played an incredible ball over the top of the Spurs defence, and it looked as though Grealish had found himself one-on-one with Guglielmo Vicario in the visiting goal before the referee inexplicably blew his whistle for an earlier foul on the Norwegian. It's safe to say he wasn't happy about it either.

Haaland was livid with the decision and lost his cool at full-time

After the bizarre decision, the game finished all square, and Haaland was visibly frustrated by the decision to stop the attack. He was seen storming off of the pitch after the final whistle was blown, mouthing off to the officials. It's not often you see the forward lose his cool like this, but he's got a strong reason to be angry.

It was a poor day at the office for Haaland. He'd missed several glorious chances throughout the contest, including a pretty much open goal. He'll have been frustrated with his own performance, but the referee halted the attack and what looked like an almost certain last-minute winner for Grealish tipped him over the edge, and he lost it.

Simon Hooper stopped a one-on-one opportunity for no reason

As we said, it's pretty understandable why Haaland was so angry. After being fouled, he showed great skill and balance to remain on his feet. The referee, Simon Hooper, allowed play to carry on, offering City the advantage. The Norwegian made the most of it, playing an incredible ball over the top of the Spurs' defence and it found Grealish who had broken through and found himself one-on-one with Vicario.

Then, bafflingly, Hooper decided to reverse his decision to play advantage and blew his whistle for the initial foul on Haaland, halting the attack and an almost certain goal. It's a mind-boggling decision considering the Cityzens had played their way into a great opportunity and made the most of the advantage that had been played.

We'd love to know what Hooper was thinking during that moment, and City will feel hard done by, but can at least take solace from the fact they didn't lose the game.