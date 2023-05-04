Erling Haaland gave a speech inside the Manchester City dressing room after breaking the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season.

The 22-year-old, in his debut campaign in England’s top division, broke the long-standing record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both netted 34 goals when the Premier League ran a 42-game season.

The extraordinary Haaland has now scored 35 goals in just 31 games for City, who are the favourites to lift this season’s Premier League trophy.

The Norwegian bagged his record-breaking goal in the 70th minute of City’s 3-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Nathan Ake and Phil Foden were also on the scoresheet as City returned to the top of the Premier League table above fellow title contenders Arsenal.

City’s players and coaching staff gave Haaland a guard of honour on the Etihad Stadium pitch after full-time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Haaland joked: “The guard of honour was really painful!”

Video: Haaland's dressing room speech after breaking PL record

Back inside the dressing room, the modest Haaland gave a short speech to his teammates and the club’s staff.

The world-class forward said: “Thanks for the assists as well. I don’t know what more to say but I’m really happy and thank you guys so much.”

Check out the video here:

The full version of Haaland’s dressing room speech is yet to emerge on social media, but we’ll add it here if and when it does.

What did Pep Guardiola say after Haaland broke the record?

It seems that it was Guardiola who demanded the guard of honour for his unstoppable No. 9.

"When there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is," the revered Man City boss said, per BBC Sport, after the match.

Guardiola continued: "He is a joy. Everyone is happy to have him with us. This record will be broken sooner or later, maybe by him in the future, because he will score a lot of goals. But Andy Cole and Alan Shearer are incredible strikers and I think he deserved it."

He added: "I remember when we lost against Liverpool in the Community Shield, people said he will not adapt in the Premier League. As journalists, you encourage incredible comments."

It’s fair to say that Haaland has proved each and every one of his doubters wrong this season - in quite spectacular fashion.