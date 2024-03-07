Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed Liverpool's trophies mean more to them than Man City's do.

Haaland responded to Trent by mentioning City's treble win and suggested the Liverpool star doesn't understand the feeling of such success.

Former players like Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott shared their opinions on Trent's comments, with Ferdinand defending him and Lescott finding issue with aspects of his statement.

Erling Haaland has fired back at Trent Alexander-Arnold following the right-back's comments about Manchester City's recent success. The Englishman recently caused controversy when speaking to FourFourTwo, he claimed that Liverpool's success in the last few years meant more to the club than their rivals' accolades due to the money both sides have spent.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. “How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

Those comments ruffled some feathers online, but City striker Haaland has now hit back at the defender with a pretty ruthless response.

Haaland Didn't Hold Back with his Reply

He Brought Up City's Treble Success

After Trent's comments were read out to Haaland, he quickly responded. The striker brought up City's incredible success since he joined the club in 2022, mentioning the historic treble they won last year, before accusing the Liverpool star of not knowing how it feels to succeed like the Citizens have.

"If he wants to say that.. OK. I've been here 1 year and I won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling. "They can talk as much as they want. He can talk as much as he wants. I don't know why he does that but I don't mind."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since his arrival in the summer of 2022, Haaland has won four trophies with City, including a Premier League title and the Champions League.

Trent has been accused online of making the comments to try and spice up the rivalry between Liverpool and Guardiola's men before the two sides meet in the league at the weekend.

Joleon Lescott Took Issue with Them

A couple of former top-flight centre-backs, Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott, had their own opinions on what Trent said. Former Manchester United man Ferdinand shot down any claims that they were made to add fuel to Liverpool's rivalry with City, claiming a game between the two didn't need that.

"These games don’t need any hyping, and he is experienced enough to know that. "He is an honest kid, I don’t think he is sitting there playing a game trying to get anyone’s back up. He just sees things as he sees it and he is a massive Liverpool fan. It's a big game, I can’t wait to see it."

Lescott is a former Manchester City man himself, though, and took issue with some of Trent's statement. He didn't like the fact that the full-back brought the Citizens' fans into the conversation and thought it was nonsensical that one team's fans would care more than the others in a situation like winning trophies.

"The thing I would question is the fans [comment]. I don’t think you can say any trophy or any game means more to your fans than another set of fans because it’s equally important to everyone."

City face Liverpool on Sunday, and the stakes have never been higher. Both clubs are firmly embroiled in a three-horse race for the Premier League title alongside Arsenal, and at this stage of the season, with how close all three teams are in the table right now, dropping any points would be disappointing, but doing so to one of the other sides in the race would be disastrous.