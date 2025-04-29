Erling Haaland has already put his name among some of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen. Just three years into his Manchester City tenure - and with nine years left on his eye-watering new deal - the Norwegian could end up as one of the division's top scorers ever.

Bursting onto the English scene after moving to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/23 season, Haaland smashed the record for the most goals in a Premier League campaign. The clinical goal-getter found the back of the net 36 times in his debut term in England, ripping up the rulebook and sending shivers down the spines of rival supporters.