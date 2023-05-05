Erling Braut Haaland and Jack Grealish have been two of Manchester City's superstars this season.

The former has bagged 35 goals in the Premier League, the most ever by a player in a single season, and currently sits on 51 goals from 45 appearances across all competitions.

As for the latter, he's finally found his feet at City after an indifferent debut campaign.

Grealish was signed from Aston Villa for a then British record fee of £100 million, but struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

However, things couldn't be different now. Like Haaland, Grealish is one of the first names on City's teamsheet these days - and rightly so.

The England international is playing with the swagger that prompted City to spend a fortune on him just under two years ago.

But while they currently share the same 'indispensable' tag at the Etihad, off the pitch Grealish and Haaland are a bit different.

After talking a bit about his own personal preferences during an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail, Grealish then spoke about his Norwegian colleague, where he revealed some details about the striker's rather intense routine at City.

Grealish: 'Erling is the best professional I've ever seen'

He said: "Everyone is different aren't they? Look at Erling. He is the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won't see again. He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That's why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn't be like that.

"We have a great friendship but he will point at me after a game and say: 'Hey. Don't you go out tonight partying'. I just tell him to shut up and go and sit in his ice bath. But that's us. Two different people doing well in our own way.

"I am not as successful as him. He has scored more goals this season than I have in my whole career. But if he did what I occasionally did he would be like: 'F****** hell I feel terrible today'.

"I have a release that's different to this. He is going home and sitting with his family and having a takeaway. Sometimes that is my choice too. I love doing that. But sometimes I like to go out and let my hair down.

"I am not gonna sit here and lie and say I don't go out. What's the point? It's also pointless telling you I am here at 8am going in the gym and that's the reason I am playing well. It's not.

"The reason I am playing well is because I feel fit, confident, good in myself and like I am at home here. But I still love an occasional drink and going out with my friends. That's just normal."

Is it really any wonder Haaland is the goalscoring machine we see today, one that looks primed to fully conquer football in the next few years? Absolutely not, and the 22-year-old's physical dedication is very familiar to that of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who's still going strong at the age of 38.

And as for Grealish, we just love his honesty and wish he could enjoy the 'normal' side of life more often.

But when you're one of the faces of the Premier League champions and the England national team - while earning a reported £300,000-a-week - normality is never going to be easy to come by.