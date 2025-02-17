Many regard Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the heirs to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, expecting the attacking pair to battle it out for the Ballon d'Or for years to come. They have crossed paths at the club level on several occasions, and it's made for cinema each time as fans watch two of Europe's footballing marvels take centre stage.

Haaland is one of European football's most potent goalscorers; in fact, there's an argument that he is the number-one finisher in the world. The Norweigan frontman has been shattering records at the Etihad since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, a proper target man for the Cityzens and his stats make for impressive reading, especially his tally of goals for club and country.

Yet, Mbappe is equally impressive in front of goal and has the more versatile profile of an attacker who excels off the left but can also lead the line with aplomb. He left Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and did so as the Ligue 1 giants' all-time top scorer; he dominated French football with 256 goals in 38 club games and is now looking to make La Liga his own.

With that said, we dive into the statistics that make Haaland and Mbappe two of world football's outstanding forwards and which of the pair is superior regarding goals, consistency in front of goal, assists, penalty reliability and trophies.

Club Statistics

From Youth To Present Day