Roy Keane was not happy with Erling Haaland's antics after seeming to be unhappy with his four goals against Wolves on Saturday evening - declaring the Manchester City striker a "spoilt brat" for being visibly annoyed at not being able to take more chances at the Cityzens won another game on their title crusade.

A first-half hat-trick from the City star had him all smiles, and a superb fourth strike fired his side into a 4-1 lead as they closed the gap on Arsenal to one point once again, with a game in hand. But Haaland was caught by cameras being annoyed that he didn't score a fifth and beyond - and with Keane speaking about the situation on Sky, he was not forgiving towards last seasons' Premier League Top Goalscorer.

Keane: "Erling Haaland Behaved Like a Spoilt Brat"

The ex-Manchester United hardman wasn't happy

Haaland's strop was caught by television cameras, with the City slicker appearing to throw some of his kit down onto the floor with an unhappy look on his face.

And, speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's crunch clash against Tottenham, attention was diverted to the Norwegian's demeanour after his four-goal haul in City's game against Wolves on Saturday evening - but Keane was not having any of the talisman's antics. He began:

“We saw Haaland yesterday being subbed off and not being too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat. But because they win the game and he scores goals, it’s almost forgotten about."

Presenter David Jones weighed in with his input, saying: “Spoilt brat? That’s alright if you score four goals, isn’t it?"

But Keane, in typical fashion, gave a six-word statement before an ice cold stare back at his studio colleague, declaring: “No, not really. No, it’s not.”

A small, awkward silence ensued before Jones decided to move on from the discourse surround Haaland's displeasure on the bench, with the frontman replying: “Alright…we might pick up on that a little later on.”

Erling Haaland: Golden Boot Chase Detailed

The City star looks like he will win the award again

Haaland took his seasonal tally in the Premier League to 25 goals with his quartet of strikes, a superb tally by any means - but having made a name for himself with an outstanding 36 goals in the Premier League last season, the Scandinavian striker has had criticism come his way this campaign.

36 goals in 41 games in all competitions this time around means that his overall record for City stands at an incredible 88 in just 94 games - and with the Etihad outfit looking to win the FA Cup and Premier League this season, his form is paramount to their success.

Haaland had been battling with Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins for the top scorer gong this season, leading both Palmer and Isak by just a goal heading into the game against Gary O'Neil's men; but he looks to be the runaway leader to claim the spoils following his outing against the Midlands club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland became the first Premier League player to win the Golden Boot with a ratio of more than one goal per 90 (1.03 goals per 90).

The last player to win three consecutive Golden Boot trophies was Thierry Henry, with the Arsenal legend notching 30, 25 and 27 from 2003-04 to 2005-06; and Haaland will look to match him and Alan Shearer's records next season with a hat-trick of awards in a row to cement his name as one of the Premier League's best ever strikers in his first three campaigns.

