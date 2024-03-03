Highlights Haaland produced one of the worst misses of the Premier League season, with Manchester City chasing the game against their local rivals.

Manchester United had taken the lead through a Marcus Rashford thunderbolt against the run of play.

Haaland's stunning miss left the Citizens with a mountain to climb in the second-half of the Manchester derby.

Erling Haaland missed an open goal as Manchester City looked to fight back from a 1-0 deficit in the Manchester derby. The Citizens found themselves a goal behind against Manchester United after Marcus Rashford fired in a thunderbolt inside the opening 10 minutes to hand the Red Devils an unlikely lead.

Pep Guardiola's men had dominated the opening exchanges of the match in terms of possession, but Rashford and co proved to be a real threat on the counter-attack. A long ball caught out the Man City defence as Bruno Fernandes was allowed to race onto the end of it and lay the ball back for the England international to rifle into the net via the crossbar from well over 20 yards out.

While the counter-attacking potential was still there throughout the rest of the first 45 minutes of the encounter, it was the home side that enjoyed the lion's share of possession for the remainder of the opening period. The champions were in desperate search of a way back into the game as they looked to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The usually reliable Haaland was presented with an incredible opportunity to bring his team back into the game, but the Norwegian remarkably wasted the chance just moments before half-time.

Erling Haaland squanders massive chance

The forward was only yards out from goal

As the Etihad crowd started to get more and more behind their team, Rodri picked the ball up on the edge of the 18-yard box and many would have expected the Spaniard to have an effort at goal as it opened up for him.

Instead, the cultured midfielder played a delightful ball towards Phil Foden at the back post and the English midfielder did brilliantly to play a first-time header across the Man United goal with Haaland looking to only need a slight touch to find the back of Andre Onana's net.

To the surprise of everyone watching on, however, the Norway forward fired the ball over the crossbar and was left with his head in his hands. His manager looked to be in disbelief at the wayward effort.

Rodri, who had played the initial ball into Foden, could be seen hitting the ground in frustration at his colleague's miss. Tensions were certainly rising within the stadium.

Roy Keane stunned by Haaland's miss

The ex-United midfielder couldn't believe it

Guardiola and Rodri weren't the only two who were left baffled by Haaland's failure to convert the golden opportunity, as Roy Keane had his say during Sky Sports' half-time coverage. The former Manchester United star couldn't work out how the talismanic figure was able to miss the target completely. Keane said:

This is unbelievable really, you think what a world-class striker he is. I really can't explain it.

The pundit then went on to add: "He just has to head it in or get a softer touch. He obviously gets too much on it. He's probably thinking he's already scored."