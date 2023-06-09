Erling Haaland has been a goal machine for Manchester City this season.

Not many have stood in the Norwegian’s way as he stormed to 52 goals in 52 matches, but the striker has now named his toughest opponent.

It has been an incredible first season in English football for City’s new number nine.

He shattered Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record for most Premier League goals in a single season.

And although City did not play at their highest level consistently all season long, they have been almost unstoppable in the new year.

They retained their crown as Premier League champions, ripping the title out of Arsenal’s hands, and completed a domestic double by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Now, they have a shot at making history.

City are preparing for their biggest game of the season, and arguably in their history, with the Champions League final set to be played on Saturday.

Haaland reveals toughest opponent in his first season

And ahead of that match, Haaland sat down with Rio Ferdinand to discuss his first campaign in English football.

The 22-year-old joined BT Sport for an episode of, ‘Between The Lines.’

In one part, Ferdinand discusses Antonio Rudiger’s performance against City for Real Madrid, and in particular his interesting antics.

But Haaland said he enjoys the combative side of the game.

“I remember when I was coming to England I was like, ‘yeah’ it’s going to be so physical’ and it’s true,” he said.

“It’s more physical than the Bundesliga, and I also like getting the blue toes feeling after the game.”

Ferdinand briefly mentioned the striker’s battle with Ben Godfrey, one that definiteyl left him with, "the blue toes feeling."

But it was another defender from a different Merseyside club that he struggled with the most.

“We struggled at Anfield, I remember,” he said. “Van Dijk, I always said it, I think he’s so good.

“Madrid away was also really difficult, I had two men against me all the time. But Van Dijk, I like him a lot.

“I played a lot against him. He’s smart, fast, and in the air, he’s just unreal as well.”

Although Liverpool played City four times this season, twice in the Premier League, once in the Carabao Cup, and once in the Community Shield, Haaland and Van Dijk only faced each other twice.

The Community Shield clash ended in a 3-1 victory for Liverpool back in August, with Haaland failing to score against the Reds.

And Van Dijk shut him out again in October when City lost 1-0 at Anfield.

Not bad for someone considered by many to have dropped off.

What next for Haaland?

Man City’s final match of the season against Inter kicks off on Saturday 10 June.

Haaland should be in line to start against the Italian team, hoping to help his side complete a historic treble.

And the striker was asked what fans might expect from City during the match against the 19-time Serie A champions.

“We’re going to have a lot of the ball,” he said. “We’re going to have to create things and I’m going to try and be inside the 16 metre line and try to tap in a goal.”

No different to usual then, Erling…