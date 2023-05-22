Erling Haaland has been a machine in his debut season with Manchester City, someone who has not done things by half measures.

And that attitude extends to handshakes, as he appears to have nearly broken a woman’s hand in a viral clip from his side’s Premier League title celebrations.

Sunday’s match against Chelsea turned into a procession for Pep Guardiola’s squad, with the title already wrapped up thanks to Nottingham Forest’s victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Guardiola named a heavily rotated team, but everything went according to plan. A first-half goal from Julian Alvarez was all that City needed to overcome a Chelsea side that has endured a dismal season.

As the final whistle went, jubilant scenes followed at the Eithad, with members of the crowd rushing onto the pitch to celebrate with the players.

Haaland’s brutal handshake

And when the players returned from the tunnel to lift the trophy, they were applauded onto the pitch by staff members in City shirts.

Every player took a moment to thank the men and women who had supported them throughout the season.

And everyone, with the exception of Jack Grealish who was a little excited about the whole thing, was very calm, gently shaking everyone’s hand.

It's what you’d expect from players who have won so many titles over the years. But not from Haaland, who was about to lift his first Premier League trophy.

With a big smile across his face, the big man was seen slapping hands and hugging staff, delighted about the occasion.

But when he gives a high five to one woman, she reacts by puffing out her cheeks because of the power of the gesture.

Now we all know someone who has made a Haaland “robot” joke this year, but maybe his hands are made of metal after all…

The Norwegian definitely left his mark. Have a look at the clip yourselves below.

Watch: Haaland’s enthusiastic high-five

Haaland certainly got caught up in the heat of the moment on the day, even swearing during Jack Grealish’s Sky Sports interview.

And speaking after the trophy lift, the record-breaking striker detailed just how happy he was on the day.

What did Haaland say after Man City won the league?

“These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve been fighting so hard.

“I'm just going to enjoy this day. It’s a special moment with the trophy. Without the club this would not be possible. It is amazing.

“Debut season, 36 goals so far, Premier League trophy and two finals left, not a bad start!”

If he manages to lift the FA Cup and Champions League as well, it is hard to think of anyone else who has had a better first season in English football.