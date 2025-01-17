Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half year contract with the club, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who revealed that any ‘exit clause’ from his previous deal has been removed in the process.

The 39-cap, 38-goal Norway international's previous terms were set to come to an end in the summer of 2027 and, amid a poor run of form, the club have decided to make extending his stay a priority and, as such, have struck a deal with the Real-Madrid linked superstar.

Ornstein's report has revealed that Haaland, currently 24 years of age, will turn the ripe old age of 34 by the time that his new deal draws to a close and that any release clauses from his previous terms have been taken out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland was the fastest in Champions League history to bag 30 goals (25 matches) and also the youngest (22y and 235d).

The intricate details of his new terms are, for the time being, unknown, the report states, but what it does highlight is the strong relationship between the centre forward and Manchester City's boardroom bosses, including Pep Guardiola.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to report one of the ‘most lucrative deals in sporting history, Ornstein has revealed that the former Molde and RB Salzburg hotshot – who is widely recognised as one of the best players in world football – has extended his stay until 2034.

“EXCLUSIVE: Erling Haaland signs new 9.5yr contract to commit vast majority of career to Manchester City. 24yo MCFC striker now secured to 2034 & any exit clauses from previous terms removed. Among most lucrative deals in sporting history.”

Although there has been brewing speculation over whether a move to Real Madrid could be on the cards, Haaland is reportedly 'extremely happy' living in Manchester and plying his trade for the four-in-a-row champions.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, the Leeds-born talisman has scored goals at an alarming rate and even broke the record for the most strikes in a solitary Premier League season (36) at the first time of trying.

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Rodri and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

So far, in his 126-game stint for his current employers, the imposing hitman has plundered an eye-catching 111 goals and added a throng of silverware to his trophy cabinet, including two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the solitary Champions League.

This season so far, he's struck 21 times across all competitions – 16 times in the Premier League – as he eyes adding another top flight Golden Boot to his ever-growing tally of personal accolades.