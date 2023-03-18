We're currently witnessing something very, very special from Erling Braut Haaland.

In terms of pure goal scoring, there's probably not been a better player in Premier League history.

As we approach the first international break of 2023, Haaland has netted 42 goals across all competitions for Manchester City.

The current record by a Premier League player for an entire season is 44, jointly held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah.

Unless he picks up a serious injury while on Norway duty, Haaland should surpass the above total by a considerable distance.

Haaland's latest goals for City in 2022/23 came on Saturday evening, where he bagged yet another hat-trick (his sixth of the season) in the team's 6-0 victory over Burnley.

The Citizens will be in the FA Cup semi-final draw, as they seem to be every single season in recent times.

What did Guardiola say after City's 6-0 win over Burnley?

In his post-match interview, the City boss was asked about his decision to take off Haaland just four minutes after he bagged a hat-trick.

On Wednesday against RB Leipzig, Guardiola substituted the striker when he was on the brink of scoring the first ever double hat-trick in the Champions League.

Haaland had to settle for five goals instead, which is more than most strikers score in the competition across a whole campaign.

So why did Guardiola not allow his star striker to play the full 90 minutes for a second consecutive match?

Well, it's almost certainly down to the fact he wants him to avoid injury, but Guardiola couldn't resist using a cheeky comment about Lionel Messi as his response.

Video: 'I subbed Haaland so he doesn't break Messi's record'

He was obviously joking, but Guardiola really is one of Messi's biggest fans - and who can blame him for that after their success together!

Now, it's hard to say for certain which record the Spanish manager was referring to, although we feel pretty sure it's Messi's incredible 2011/12 achievement.

In that season with Barcelona, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a ridiculous 73 goals across all competitions.

If Haaland is able to get within 15 of Messi's record tally, it will be pretty darn spectacular.

Messi scored 50 La Liga goals in 2011/12, which is 22 more than Haaland has in this season's Premier League at the time of writing.

Good luck, Erling...