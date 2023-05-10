Jokes about Erling Haaland being a robot have been commonplace this season, but the man might have actually proven that he’s a machine after all.

The Norwegian was on the receiving end of a tough double challenge against Real Madrid but managed to shake it off in a matter of moments.

It was a quiet night for the 22-year-old in the Champions League, with the Manchester City striker being limited to just 21 touches throughout the 90 minutes.

Granted, the man-marking job that Antonio Rudiger did on him probably didn’t help.

Antonio Rudiger’s bizarre off-the-ball defending vs Erling Haaland goes viral

Nevertheless, City were able to secure a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, with Kevin De Bruyne’s strike cancelling out Vinicus Jr’s first-half goal.

Fine margins are the difference between heartbreak and glory in Europe's top club competition, and many had pinpointed Haaland as the difference-maker for the reigning Premier League champions.

But the Madrid defence did an expert job of marshalling the danger man, and that was highlighted by Pep Guardiola after the game.

“The pockets and distances between the central defenders and full-backs were occupied by attacking midfielders, [Luka] Modric, Toni Kroos and [Federico] Valverde,” the Spaniard said, as per GOAL.

“Twin central defender close to Erling, it was not easy for him. He moved well and had his chances.”

Haaland shows his bulletproof mentality v Real Madrid

Not only did the defence do their bit in limiting Haaland to fewer touches than both goalkeepers, but they also left some heavy challenges in on him.

One, in particular, stood out, with two Madrid players taking him out at the same time.

However, all the incident really did was show just how insanely tough the attacker is.

As City look to break with Haaland, Real Madrid's Nacho stands directly in front of him, with Eduardo Camavinga racing back to stop the counter.

As the striker looks to dart through the gap to the left, both men fly in with challenges, lifting Haaland into the air before he crashes back down to earth.

But with the ball progressing to De Bruyne, Haaland pulls himself up to his feet and continues his run forward to help his teammate.

He really does have an elite mentality and an insatiable appetite for goals.

Video: Haaland shrugs off heavy challenge

Users on Reddit were as impressed with the clip as we were, highlighting how ridiculous an athlete the big man is and praising him for not rolling around on the floor.

While he might not have been at the top of his game on Tuesday night, City fans will be hoping that the man who has scored 51 goals this season can help drag them into the Champions League final.

The second leg takes place at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, in what promises to be a titanic showdown between two of the world's biggest clubs.

Win, and a shot at Europe’s biggest prize in Istanbul awaits.