Lamine Yamal has truly announced himself on the European stage during Barcelona's semi-final first leg against Inter Milan at Camp Nou. The 17-year-old wonderkid impressed everyone watching, which included Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

The blockbuster continental clash looked to be going all wrong for the Catalans as Inter took a shock lead inside 30 seconds through an audacious Marcus Thuram flick before Denzel Dumfries added a second before the 20-minute mark with an acrobatic effort.

With the home side looking like they had a mammoth challenge ahead of them, Yamal stepped up to take the game by the scruff of the neck. The Spain international began growing in confidence, with his intricate dribbling ability causing all sorts of headaches for the opposition.

Erling Haaland Impressed by Lamine Yamal vs Inter

The Man City forward was left in awe at what he was watching

Having already worried the Italian defence, the teenage sensation finally got his reward as he left several Inter players in his wake with a mazy run before cutting inside and picking out the far corner. He then almost replicated the feat just moments later as he breezed past Federico Dimarco and fired a shot towards goal, only for Yann Sommer to deny him with a smart stop.

Ferran Torres forced the ball over the line in the 38th minute to level the scoreline, with Yamal being the main catalyst to the comeback. One man who was particularly impressed with what he was witnessing was Haaland.

The Norwegian is currently out with an injury, but posted a picture of his laptop with the Barcelona game on it. Along with the image, the 24-year-old added the caption in reference to Yamal: "This guy is incredible."

Among the top contenders to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Yamal's performances on the big