Manchester City's Erling Haaland has suggested he has ‘no regrets’ about throwing the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ head in the pair’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last month as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta both vie for the Premier League title.

All throughout the four-goal thriller, one that saw John Stones’ late equaliser crush the hearts of the north Londoners, Haaland and Gabriel – who both scored for their respective sides, were embroiled in a physical battle - one they both relished.

Stones’ equaliser sent the home contingent into raptures and, before wheeling away in celebration with the rest of his teammates, the Norway striker threw the match ball at the back of Gabriel’s head as he and his Arsenal colleagues came to terms with their collective disbelief. Watch the video below.

Haaland has ‘No Regrets’ Over Incident with Gabriel

‘It was in the heat of the moment. That’s how it is.'

Close

The ex-Borussia Dortmund talisman, who avoided retrospective action from the Football Association (FA), was at the epicentre of the chaos from minute one to 90 with him also caught calling Arsenal ace Gabriel Jesus a ‘clown’, while he repeatedly told Arteta to ‘be humble’ at full-time.

Speaking during a press conference while on international duty with Norway, Haaland was quizzed by Norwegian media about the incident involving ex-Lille centre back Gabriel in September.

In a typically-blunt fashion, the 24-year-old – who is widely recognised as one of the best strikers in world football – suggested that what happened in the ill-tempered affair in east Manchester was all in the ‘heat of the moment’:

“It was in the heat of the moment and a lot of stuff happened in that game. Things that happen on the football pitch stay there and that’s how it is.”

When asked by the reporter whether the enigmatic Norwegian – who was bashed by Ian Wright for his ‘coward’s move’ – lives to regret his actions, he let out a wry smile and softly said:

“I don’t regret much in life.”

According to the Mirror’s John Cross, Gabriel sent a post-match warning to their title-chasing rivals and also suggested that he wasn’t aware of what Haaland had done: “We are waiting for Man City at our ground. Haaland? I don’t remember what he did. It’s normal. But anyway, congratulations.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland became the quickest Premier League player to reach 100 goals – it took him 105 outings.

Arsenal and Man City’s Fixtures Post-International Break

Both sideson their travels upon returning to league action

Close

As expected, both Arteta and Guardiola are nearing the top of the tree – behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool side – heading into the October international break and they’ll both be hoping to take their momentum into their fixtures as they return to domestic action.

For Arsenal, they travel down south to face Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on 22 October as they look to continue their flawless run at Europe’s top table.

Arsenal and Man City - Next Five Fixtures Arsenal Man City Date Opponent (H/A) Competition (H/A) Date Opponent (H/A) Competition 19/10/24 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 20/10/24 Wolves (A) Premier League 22/10/24 Shakthar Dontesk (H) Champions League 23/10/24 Sparta Prague (H) Champions League 27/10/24 Liverpool (H) Premier League 36/10/24 Southampton (H) Premier League 30/10/24 Preston North End (A) League Cup 30/10/24 Tottenham (A) League Cup 02/11/24 Newcastle (A) Premier League 02/11/24 Bournemouth (A) Premier League

Elsewhere, Guardiola and his entourage will be spending the next week or so preparing for a trip to rock bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have just one point to their name. Three days later, the reigning Premier League champions host Sparta Prague in the Champions League.