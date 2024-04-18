Highlights Erling Haaland has been accused of going missing in the biggest games for Manchester City.

We've taken a closer look at his stats following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has been prolific since joining Pep Guardiola's side.

Much has been made of Erling Haaland's form for Manchester City in recent weeks. The Norway striker set his standards so high during the Blues' treble-winning campaign that any slight drop-off was always going to be scrutinised.

Haaland drew a blank against Real Madrid as City were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage on penalties, and his contribution to the game saw him come under the spotlight again. Aside from hitting the crossbar with a header in the first half, Haaland had little impact on proceedings and was substituted after 90 minutes, with Julian Alvarez taking his place.

Much has been made of Haaland's overall level of play since Roy Keane suggested his link-up play was League Two-level following City's draw with Arsenal in March - a claim the Irishman doubled down on in a recent Stick to Football podcast episode. But how poor has Haaland actually been of late? Is talk of his demise a little knee-jerk given he has scored over 30 goals this term?

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Despite struggling in this season's knockout phase, Erling Haaland has the best goals-to-games ratio (1.05) in European Cup history, with 41 goals in 39 appearances in the competition.

Haaland's Big Game Record

Champions League output drops

The best players in any sport are primarily judged on how they perform when it counts most, so we've taken a look at Haaland's scoring record against both the Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' as well as in the Champions League knockout phase since he joined City in 2022.

In games against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, Haaland has actually scored the same amount of goals (six) in the same number of appearances (nine) this season as he did last term. Haaland has scored three times against United this season, twice against Chelsea and once against Liverpool. Last season, he also scored three times against United, with two goals coming against Arsenal and one vs Tottenham.

Haaland's goals against Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' since joining City Opponent Goals Manchester United 6 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

However, in the Champions League, Haaland's output has dropped dramatically, from seven goals in seven knockout games, to one in four. Haaland's only goal in this season's knockout stage came against Copenhagen in the last-16 second leg, a tie City won 6-2 on aggregate.

Last season, Haaland scored five times in a 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the last 16 second leg, and perhaps more importantly and more impressively, he netted in both legs of the quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich, which is a huge contrast to how disappointing he was over the two legs at the same stage this year, against Madrid.

Despite the criticism he has faced of late, Haaland has still scored an impressive 31 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions and has at least seven games left to add to that tally, with a possible further eighth if City reach the FA Cup final.

Haaland's Champions League record for City Season Group phase goals Knockout goals Total goals 2022-23 5 7 12 2023-24 5 1 6

Haaland Still has Pep's Backing

Guardiola defended striker after Keane's criticism

One man who isn't losing faith in Haaland is City manager Pep Guardiola, who has defended the 23-year-old on multiple occasions this season. In response to Keane's already infamous comment, Guardiola bit back.

"I don't agree with him, absolutely not," Guardiola said earlier this month. "He's the best striker in the world. He helped us win last season and the reason why we didn't create many answers from Erling is we need more presence in the final third with more people.

"We played an exceptional game; I reviewed the game (1-1 draw) against Arsenal but we just missed more people in the final third. The quality and different skillset we have, Haaland is exceptional.

"Some actions he missed, sometimes it's the managers, sometimes the opponent is really good, there are many, many reasons. In football there is not just one reason, sometimes where you have success or you don't have success, there are many reasons, it's football, it's a team sport."

City's Win Percentage With and Without Haaland

Blues win more without Haaland but there are caveats

There was a brief period during the 2022-23 season, before City went on an incredible run in the final few months of the season, when it was debated that the Blues might be a better team without Haaland in it, despite his immense goal threat.

That debate is yet to pick back up this season - perhaps because we all know what ended up happening at the end of last season - but it is at least worth noting that City do in fact boast a better win percentage when Haaland is not in the team.

There are of course caveats to these statistics, most notably that Haaland is more likely to be rested in games that City think they can win without him, but the gap between their win percentage with Haaland and without has widened significantly this season when compared with the previous campaign.

City have won 66.7 per cent of their matches when Haaland has figured, compared to 83.3 per cent when he hasn't, while last season they won 71.7 per cent of their games with him and 75 per cent without.

City's win percentage with and without Erling Haaland Season Games played Wins Win percentage 2023-24 with Haaland 39 26 66.7 2023-24 without Haaland 12 10 83.3 2022-23 with Haaland 53 38 71.7 2022-23 without Haaland 8 6 75 Penalty shootouts excluded

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.