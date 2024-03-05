Highlights Erling Haaland delivered the perfect response when asked if Lionel Messi needed to retire before he could win any individual awards, calling the Argentine the best to have played the game.

Messi beat Haaland to both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Award in 2023.

Haaland also addressed speculation about his Manchester City future, but said that he doesn't know what lies in store for him.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland delivered the perfect response when asked whether Lionel Messi will need to retire before the Norwegian begins to pick up the most important individual awards, all while he referred to him as ‘the best that’s ever played’. Back in November 2023, the Argentine picked up his record eighth Ballon d’Or gong, despite many being under the impression that it would be Haaland’s year.

The goal-gobbling Norwegian not only lost out to Messi in the Ballon d’Or rankings but also the FIFA Best Player of the Year awards over the last six months. In terms of output, the former Borussia Dortmund striker had the best season out of them – and, as such, he may have felt hard done by to be gazumped by Messi.

Haaland’s perfect response to Messi question

‘He is the best that’s ever played’

Haaland has taken the European scene by storm since arriving at the Etihad Stadium – but, despite his free-scoring exploits, failed to get any silverware as recognition. Ahead of his side’s second-leg Champions League affair with Copenhagen, he was asked whether Messi would need to hang up his boots before the 23-year-old starts to clean up at award ceremonies.

“It couldn’t have really gone any better in your first year here and yet, you missed out on the two individual prizes. Does he have to retire in order for you to win that?” the journalist asked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or with 462 points, while Erling Haaland earned 357 points.

All while sporting a wry smile, Haaland gave his thoughts on the old age debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and even admitted that the former Barcelona man’s retirement may open the door for another player to come along and snatch his crown as the sport’s best player.

“Good question! I don’t know. He’s won the World Cup. He [Lionel Messi] is the best that’s ever played I think. Maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best.”

Haaland addresses City future

‘You never know what the future brings’

The Leeds-born ace, albeit not at the same ungodly rate as his inaugural season in England, has still been prolific this campaign, netting 18 goals and providing a further five assists in 22 domestic outings this campaign.

With Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe hitting a few stumbling blocks along the way, Los Blancos could eventually turn their attention to the Manchester City marksman. And to add salt to the wounds, speaking ahead of their all-important European tie at home to Copenhagen, Haaland has since provided a worrying reminder to fans that he may not be around forever.

“I’m really happy, especially with the people I’m surrounded by. The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy I have to say. I say this now, it will probably be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I am happy.”

Having thrown his future in Manchester into doubt, the striker remained coy when answering questions about the prospect of prolonging his future by saying: “Yeah, my focus is mainly now on the pitch.”

After Pep Guardiola's clash in Europe, their focus will return to winning the Premier League yet again and will be boosted by their 3-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United last time out.