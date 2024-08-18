Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has issued a savage response to Marc Cucurella following his side's 2-0 Premier League opener win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Norwegian found himself back among the goals to kick-start the season, applying a tidy finish following a stabbed pass in behind the defence from Bernado Silva.

Mateo Kovacic ensured that all three points went the way of the Etihad outfit, scoring against his former club just moments after avoiding punishment for an alleged handball in the opposite penalty area. In the aftermath of the game though, Haaland spoke out about comments that Chelsea defender Cucurella made about him following Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

Haaland Claims Cucurella Asked for His Shirt

The Norwegian described his opponent as a 'funny man'

The former Brighton star made headlines after his crucial role in helping Spain win their first European Championship since 2012 over the summer, when he was filmed singing a chant about himself where he suggests that Haaland will be trembling the next time the pair come up against each other.

In hindsight, this appeared to be a poor decision from the Spaniard, as he was easily shrugged off by the Manchester City number nine for the opening goal. After the full-time whistle, Haaland issued a subtle dig to his opponent, gaining the last laugh.

"Well, Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt… and this summer he sings a song about me."

In another moment that is bound to hurt Cucurella's ego, Haaland could be seen casually strolling past his opponent as he lay down on the pitch requesting help for some treatment.

City Make Perfect Start to Title Defence

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to make more history

The 2-0 victory was the ideal way for the Cityzens to kick-start their campaign as they look to become the first English club to win five consecutive top flight league titles. Pep Guardiola was without the likes of Rodri, while Kyle Walker and Phil Foden were only deemed to be fit enough for the substitutes bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Chelsea is the first time the champions have won a Premier League game away from home without Rodri since they beat Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2022.

Haaland got things up and running with a classy finish, but Chelsea did grow into the game, with Nicolas Jackson coming closest to an equaliser. There were also calls for a penalty when former Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area, but play was allowed to continue.

The Croatian would go up the other end of the pitch minutes later, gliding past Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez before applying a smart finish to hand his new employer all three points.