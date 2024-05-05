Highlights Erling Haaland said he doesn't care about Roy Keane's opinion of him after moving onto 25 Premier League goals for the season.

Roy Keane likened Haaland's all-round game to that of a League Two player after City's draw with Arsenal in March.

Haaland has rediscovered his form in recent matches, with seven goals in six appearances, having previously gone five games without scoring.

Erling Haaland said he doesn't care much about Roy Keane's opinion of him after the Manchester City striker plundered four goals in the Premier League champions' 5-1 thrashing of Wolves on Saturday. City ensured the destiny of the title remained in their hands as they swept aside Gary O'Neil's side at the Etihad.

Haaland scored four goals, including a first-half hat-trick, and after the match he was asked about comments made by Keane earlier in the season, after the former Manchester United captain compared the level of his all-round game to that of a 'League Two striker'.

Haaland told Viaplay:

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland became the 32nd player in history to score at least four goals in a single Premier League game with his quadruple against Wolves.

What Keane Said About Haaland

Keane's comments after a 0-0 draw between City and Arsenal in March generated plenty of attention. Haaland was in the midst of a relatively poor run of form in front of goal, having failed to find the net in five successive games for club and country.

"The levels of his general play are so poor - and not just today but in general," Keane said on Sky Sports. "In terms of in front of goal he's best in the world, but his general play is so poor. He's almost like a League Two player. That is the way I look at him. His general play has to improve. It will do, over the next few years. Being this brilliant striker is fantastic but he has to improve his all-round game."

Pep Guardiola defended his striker in the wake of Keane's remarks. Guardiola told reporters: “I am not agreeing with him. It’s like if I said: ‘He’s a manager for the second or third league – I don’t think so.’ He’s the best striker in the world and helped us to win what we won last season, and the reason why we don’t create many chances is not because of Erling. I am surprised it [the criticism] has come from former players. From journalists I understand, because they have never been on the pitch.”

Title Race State of Play

Guardiola not expecting Gunners slip-up

In terms of where City's win over Wolves leaves the title race, Guardiola's men know that they just need to win each of their remaining three league games to become the first team in English top-flight history to win four successive league titles.

City travel to Fulham and Tottenham before rounding off their season at home to West Ham, while Arsenal, who currently lead City by one point in the table, have just two games left, away to Manchester United and at home to Everton.

Guardiola admitted he does not expect Mikel Arteta's side to drop points before the end of the campaign.“One week left, three games left – nine points we will be champions," Guardiola said during his post-match press conference. "Seven, six or three points Arsenal will win the Premier League.

“Goal difference is not possible [to overhaul], we cannot draw. The way Arsenal have been playing has been so good and consistent. It’s three games, hopefully we win the first and the second and arrive at the third [West Ham] with our destiny in our own hands.”