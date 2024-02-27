Highlights Haaland shone against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round, with Kevin De Bruyne picking up three assists.

Luton momentarily threatened with Jordan Clark's goals, but City's dominance was undeniable with Haaland's five-goal haul central to their routine win.

Guardiola's squad shows determination with a 6-2 victory, with the Spaniard eyeing back-to-back treble-winning seasons.

Erling Haaland inspired Manchester City to a comfortable 6-2 victory with his five-goal haul being enough to see Pep Guardiola’s men secure passage into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, while Kevin De Bruyne was on hand to provide a hat-trick of assists. Doubtlessly the Premier League’s best striker, the Norwegian has proven once again to be a reliable source of goals for the perennial Premier League champions – and he was on rampant form from minute one against Rob Edwards’ men.

It took just three minutes for him to combine with De Bruyne. The latter’s cutback was slightly behind the talisman, but he did enough to carve out an on-goal effort before doubling his tally 15 minutes later. On the 40-minute mark, the striker notched his first non-Etihad Stadium hat-trick for his current employers – but eighth in City colours – with a nonchalant dink over Tim Krul.

Jordan Clark then managed to spruce some life into the host’s play with a duo of goals – one each side of the half-time whistle. His first-half strike, however, was a thing of beauty and allowed the top flight minnows to enter the break with a slice of hope. Any chance of Luton producing a shock result was put to bed in the 55th minute, however, as Haaland notched his fourth of the evening. The former Borussia Dortmund ace then hit his fifth a mere three minutes later, this time assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Mateo Kovacic then joined the party with just shy of 20 minutes left on the clock. A beautiful effort from the Croatia international rivalled that of Clark’s first-half effort and, in the process, left Krul rooted to the spot. Guardiola's side mean business and their 6-2 victory is a statement of intent in their hopes of securing back-to-back treble-winning seasons.

Erling Haaland's season so far

He's in scintillating form

After arriving on English soil in the summer of 2022, no one could have foreseen Haaland making such a profound impact on Manchester City and their aspirations to topple the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal domestically and Real Madrid and the like on the continental stage – but that he has. In his inaugural season in the Premier League, he scored all manner of goals and even managed to break the Premier League seasonal goal record.

Albeit at a lesser rate than last season's brilliance, the act of goalscoring has become his forte. In 2023/24, the Leeds-born gem has registered 22 goals and a further six assists in 29 outings across all competitions and is looking to fire his current employers to success aplenty during his second season in England.

Related Jack Grealish comes off injured during Luton vs Man City The Manchester City cut a devastating figure on the substitutes bench.

Haaland's Man of the Match performance against Luton aside, however, and there will be growing worries among the Etihad Stadium camp surrounding the extent of Jack Grealish's injury. The 28-year-old's unfortunate game-time woes were inflicted further after being substituted in the 38th minute once the Manchester City staff spotted him walking around gingerly for a couple of minutes.

Man City on track for another treble

Manchester derby next on the agenda

The aspirations for Guardiola and his men never seem to wain, despite the barrage of success under the Spaniard's watchful eye. After a brilliant treble-winning campaign last time out, the expectation is for the Etihad Stadium faithful is for it to be much the same come the end of the current campaign, especially with an FA Cup quarterfinal now on the horizon. Up next for Haaland and Co. in the league is the Manchester derby on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to bounce back from a different 2-1 defeat to Fulham - but with Guardiola's side in such form, it's set to be a thrilling encounter.

After that, they have the chance to book themselves a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals as they host Copenhagen after beating the Danish outfit 3-1 in the first leg. Domestically speaking, they are one point behind table-topping Liverpool but with games against both the Reds and Arsenal in the month of March, their hopes of retaining the English top tier crown could be boosted heading into April.