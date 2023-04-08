Erling Haaland scored an incredible overhead kick in Manchester City's victory against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Norwegian missed City's game against Liverpool last week due to a groin injury.

But he was able to train in midweek and returned to City's starting lineup for the Premier League clash at St Mary's.

He opened the scoring just before half-time as he headed home Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

Jack Grealish made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, before Haaland scored City's third 10 minutes later with an incredible overhead kick.

Grealish crossed the ball into Haaland and the 22-year-old's acrobatic effort found the back of the net. View the goal below...

VIDEO: Erling Haaland's overhead kick vs Southampton

That was Haaland's 30th goal in England's top tier this season. He has reached that mark in just 28 matches.

Haaland was denied the chance to notch his seventh hat-trick of the season as he made way for Julian Alvarez shortly after his brilliant second goal.

Man City cruise to victory against Southampton

Southampton pulled one back when Sekou Mara found the back of the net with 18 minutes remaining.

But the Saints' hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished when City restored their three-goal lead shortly after.

Robert Jones pointed to the spot when De Bruyne was felled by Kyle Walker-Peters inside the box.

Alvarez stepped up and he coolly sent Gavin Bazanu the wrong way from 12 yards.

There were no further goals as City recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory on the south coast.

When are Erling Haaland and Man City next in action?

Haaland and City return to action on Tuesday when they welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.

Their next Premier League game comes against Leicester City on April 15.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal and that gap could widen even further depending on the Gunners' result against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.