Erling Haaland scored a quite ridiculous volley in training for Norway.

The Manchester City striker has had a 2022/23 season to remember.

He signed for City for Borussia Dortmund £51.2 million and has barely stopped scoring since.

Haaland's dream season

He smashed all sorts of goalscoring records during the season, finishing with 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

That saw him pick up a host of individual accolades, including the FWA Football of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and the Premier League Golden Boot.

Oh, and he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as City completed a historic treble.

The striker is now on international duty with Norway as he looks to round off a dream season.

However, his Norwegian side lost their first Euro 2024 qualifier to Scotland in dramatic circumstances on Saturday despite Haaland opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

With just one point from their opening three matches, qualification already looks an extremely difficult task.

They host Cyprus on Tuesday knowing anything other than a win is unthinkable.

Scotland lead the way in Group A with three wins out of three, while Georgia and Spain are also ahead of Norway in the group.

But with Haaland in their team, anything is possible.

And Cyprus better be wary of an angry Haaland wanting revenge for that Scotland defeat.

If his goal in Norway training is anything to go by, he's more than ready.

Haaland was taking part in a shooting drill during Norway training ahead of the matches. The ball was thrown to him to chest down and volley against the goalkeeper.

And, boy, did he do that.

Haaland connected with the ball so sweetly that it simply flew, crashing against the post and into the back of the net.

Even he was pretty impressed with what he had just done.

VIDEO: Erling Haaland's ridiculous volley in Norway training

What Man City chairman, Khaldoon al Mubarak, said about Haaland

In a recent interview, City chairman, Khaldoon al Mubarak, spoke about the incredible signing of Haaland - and the Champions League promise he made when he first joined.

"What an addition he has been. So this was, I think, my first conversation post him signing the contract," he said.

"But what amazed me about Erling is the confidence. He's got something special, confidence with respect.

"After signing the contract, he said at the end, ‘Mr. Chairman, I'm going to win the Champions League for you. I'm here to win the Champions League for Manchester City and we're going to win it’.

"He said that a year ago and it really is a testament to the greatness of this player."

Khaldoon added: "To show you where Erling is going, this is the beginning. And the scary part, this is just the beginning for him.

"The beauty of Erling is that he's a champion. He's never satisfied. If it's one goal, if it's no goals, if it's two goals, if it's five goals, even five goals.

"I remember when he scored five after the game, he was telling me, ‘Yeah, but I should have scored another three or four’, genuinely not joking.

"Like in his mind, he knows ‘I should have probably scored seven that night or even eight that night’.

"That’s that winning mentality. That's that winning recipe which you know is the intangible.

"That's the intangible, the anomaly that makes you great. And in Erling, I think this club now, we have an unbelievable, unbelievable player."