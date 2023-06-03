Manchester City beat fierce rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens took the lead at Wembley after just 12 seconds.

The ball fell to Ilkay Gundogan roughly 25 yards out and his sweetly-struck volley flew into the top corner. It was the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

United fought back and drew level just after the half-hour mark.

The Red Devils were controversially given a spot-kick when Jack Grealish was penalised for handball inside the box. Nothing was given at the time but a penalty was given after VAR intervention.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and he coolly sent Stefan Ortega the wrong way.

City re-established their lead just after the break when Gundogan's volley from outside of the box bobbled past David de Gea and into the bottom corner.

United pushed for an equaliser but they could not get the goal they needed as City held on for the victory.

Erling Haaland's message to Man City teammates after full-time of Man City 2-1 Man Utd

City's players were full of jubilation when the full-time whistle sounded and their victory was confirmed.

The cameras panned to their star striker, Erling Haaland, and he could be heard shouting two words at his teammates.

"One more!" He said a number of times, referring to their Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. View the moment below...

Haaland's elite mentality in full display.

His team had just beaten their fierce rivals in the FA Cup final but he was already thinking about making history next weekend.

Should they beat Inter in Istanbul, City will become just the second English team to win the treble.

More to follow...