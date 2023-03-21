We are all used to seeing Erling Haaland score goals for fun, with fans labelling him a robot due to how easy he seems to find the whole process – but a new video has emerged which shows he has a softer side.

However, even despite this new footage, the first part of that holds true anyway, with the Norwegian striker in frightening form for Manchester City in his last four matches.

An assist against Newcastle, a decisive penalty against Crystal Palace, and just the five goals against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Oh, and another hattrick against Burnley in the FA Cup, which took him to 42 goals for the season in a City shirt – does the man not have a day off?

Well, new footage appears to show that he does, with Haaland returning to Norway for national team duty as Premier League football takes a break – and the big striker showed that he has a less mechanical side when a young fan approached him for an autograph.

Haaland makes a young fan’s day

Eager to meet some of the travelling Norwegian squad, the kid hangs around outside the team bus with a pen and a pad, hoping that one of them comes over.

And who does? Only the six-foot plus robot himself, greeting the young fan who asks him for an autograph.

“Can I sign it?” he asks before sitting down to sign the pad.

He then checks how the young fan is, who seems in a state of disbelief that Haaland has just come over, before signing another pad as well.

A moment that the kid will never forget and an item he will treasure as well – maybe Haaland is not such a robot after all.

Watch: Haaland’s wholesome moment

Haaland withdraws from the Norway squad

However, that wholesome moment will be the only contribution Haaland makes to the national side during this break.

The Norwegian FA have now reported that the 22-year-old said that he had “some pain in his groin” following City’s victory against Burnley in the FA Cup.

The national team confirmed on Tuesday that Haaland would travel back to Manchester and that he would not feature in the upcoming European Championship Qualifying games against Spain and Georgia.

Losing their talisman for a fixture as big as the Spain match on Saturday is a big blow for Norway as they bid to qualify for a first major tournament since Euro 2000.

Haaland’s goal record this season makes them much more threatening in attack, and Spain’s defence will be relieved that they do not have to cope with his presence in this tie.

Haaland will instead return to City to continue his recovery, and Pep Guardiola will hope that the injury will not rule him out of his side’s upcoming fixtures.

City return to action against Liverpool on Saturday 1 April following the international break and three points from that match are vital for the Citizens as they attempt to close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.