Manchester City celebrated their Premier League triumph at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

City were confirmed as title winners after Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

With the title wrapped up, Pep Guardiola fielded a weakened side for their match against Chelsea.

Despite the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland starting on the bench, City were able to emerge 1-0 victors.

Erling Haaland swears after gatecrashing Jack Grealish's interview

The party started after the final whistle as City celebrated their title triumph.

Grealish was interviewed by Sky Sports after City lifted the trophy on the pitch.

The interview was all going so well until Haaland gatecrashed the interview.

The Norwegian hugged his teammate, put on an English accent and swore.

"I f****** love you, you know that?" he said before leaving the scene. Watch the comical moment below...

Grealish and Micah Richards burst out laughing. Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones did not find it as amusing and had to apologise for Haaland's comments.

Erling Haaland breaks off interview to dance

Haaland conducted his own interview shortly after with Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old broke off after just 10 seconds to dance as City supporters chanted his name.

When he came back, he said, per talkSPORT: "It is unreal. I don’t know what to say. I am so happy.

“These are the memories I will remember for the rest of my life. I don’t know what to say.

“It is special. I am going to enjoy this day. It is amazing.

“Debut season, 36 goals, Premier League trophy and two more finals to come. Not bad.”

City are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Brighton for their penultimate Premier League game of the season.