Erling Haaland missed a penalty in Manchester City's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

City went into the quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena in pole position to qualify for the last four.

The Premier League giants demolished Bayern 3-0 in the first leg in England and were looking to see the job through.

Pep Guardiola fielded a strong side for the game in Germany with Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland all in the starting lineup.

The latter had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 35th minute when City were given a penalty.

The referee for the match, Clement Turpin, pointed to the spot after Dayot Upemacano was penalised for a controversial handball.

The decision to award a penalty left Bayern's players, as well as their manager Thomas Tuchel, furious.

Haaland stepped up and it looked almost inevitable that he would put City 4-0 up on aggregate.

After all, Haaland has been electric in front of goal this season and had scored all seven of his penalties in a City shirt.

But Haaland's 100% record came to an end as he got his effort horribly wrong.

The 22-year-old tried to put the ball down the middle but his effort flew well over the bar. Watch his miss below...

VIDEO: Erling Haaland misses penalty in Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Haaland is human after all.

The lethal goalscorer put his hands on his head in sheer disbelief after watching the ball fly into the stands.

Haaland makes amends

Neither side managed to break the deadlock in the first half as City held a 3-0 lead on aggregate with 45 minutes remaining in the tie.

Haaland atoned for his earlier penalty miss when he broke the deadlock at the Allianz Arena 10 minutes after half-time.

The Norwegian went one vs one with Yann Sommer after Dayot Upamecano's unfortunate slip.

Haaland made no mistake this time as he found the top corner and extended City's lead in the tie to four goals.

The victor will play Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition.

The reigning champions easily defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their quarter-final clash on Tuesday evening.