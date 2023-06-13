Manchester City finally ended their wait for a Champions League title last weekend.

The Citizens were looking to become champions of Europe for the first time in their history on Saturday evening when they took on Inter Milan in Istanbul.

City went into the game as the heavy favourites.

They weren't quite as dominant as expected but they still managed to battle to victory.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half as City triumphed 1-0.

Erling Haaland hits back at Man City's rivals at treble-winning parade

City held their treble-winning parade on Monday evening.

Their players and staff thoroughly enjoyed themselves despite poor weather in Manchester.

One man who was loving every second of the parade was Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is going viral after taking the chance to hit back at City's rivals during the parade.

City have been mocked by some of their rivals over the past few years for their failure to lift Europe's premier cup competition.

Haaland made sure to hit back at the fans who mocked them during the parade.

Grabbing a microphone, Haaland said: "I've only got one song to sing - only one. I've been hearing this quite a lot for the last couple of months I've been here, so I just want to sing it. And the people that have been singing it is the guys we've been playing against. The song goes like this..."

Haaland then started singing the same song that had been chanted to City over the past: "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that!" Watch the moment below...

What next for Erling Haaland and Manchester City?

It's been a tremendous season for Haaland, who scored 53 goals for City in their historic treble-winning campaign.

He will now link up with Norway for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Scotland and Cyprus before embarking on his summer holidays.

After a much deserved rest, Haaland will join City on their pre-season tour of Asia as they begin their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.