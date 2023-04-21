Arsenal dropped points yet again on Friday evening as they drew with Southampton in their Premier League clash.

The Gunners were looking to return to winning ways at the Emirates Stadium after two successive draws.

But they were unable to overcame Southampton as they drew their third match in a row.

Arsenal looked down and out with a few minutes remaining. They were 3-1 down and staring at a crushing defeat.

But they managed to salvage a point thanks to late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta's side pushed for a winner but could not find the goal they needed and were forced to settle for a draw.

Erling Haaland tweets minutes after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

Arsenal's draw is great news for Manchester City.

The Gunners now only have a five-point lead over City at the top of the table, having played two games more.

City's star striker, Erling Haaland, appeared to be pleased after Arsenal dropped points for the third straight game.

The Norwegian took to Twitter just 10 minutes after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium.

He tweeted three pictures of him in training, two of which with a beaming smile on his face. Alongside the images was the caption: "MOOD. STILL."

Coincidence? We don't think so. The timing of the tweet was just too perfect.

Gabriel Jesus: We have to beat Manchester City

Arsenal and Man City will go head-to-head on Wednesday evening in a game that will have huge implications in the title race.

Gabriel Jesus believes his side must win at the Etihad Stadium if they want to be crowned Premier League champions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side drew with Southampton, he said, per the Mirror: "Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end.

"We still have a lot of things to do this season, it is not over, we are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand but if we want to be champions we have to go there to win the game - that is all.

"We are the youngest team in the league, not making excuses. Sometimes we do right and sometimes we do wrong, everyone can make mistakes that is why it is so important to stick together.

"Everything can happen. Obviously we are not happy with the last three games, we dropped points and we know this is true, no one has to tell us.

"We dropped a little bit of our level and focus, this is the Premier League, it is so difficult to win this competition. We are still there, we are still fighting and we will fight until the end."