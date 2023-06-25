Aymeric Laporte has recently tied the knot with his long-term partner Sara Botello in a lavish ceremony in Barcelona as the weather brought a shine to proceedings.

This short period has been a dream come true as the French born Laporte has recently won the treble with Manchester City and the UEFA Nations League with Spain before marrying Botello; whom he met during his time at Athletic Bilbao.

There were many famous faces on the guest list as Laporte was photographed with current Manchester City teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri. The pair helped bring in the celebrations for Laporte along with former Bilbao teammate Iker Muniain.

Only two Manchester City players went to Laporte's wedding

With the invitations sent out to former and current teammates, there is an obvious lack of Manchester City players and staff in attendance.

The pre-season preparations are still weeks away and the international break has just finished, so it would be assumed that they could attend the ceremony in Spain.

So where were they?

Kevin de Bruyne has recently been spotted in Saint-Tropez with his wife Michele Lacroix, but prior to this he was seen in Ibiza along with Manchester City teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake. The trio had been seen together on a boat on the Balearic island.

Ederson was pictured with his family in Abu Dhabi following the international break. The Brazilian goalkeeper has now kept 102 Premier League clean sheets following this season.

The Manchester City manager was also not in attendance of the wedding as he was photographed recently on holiday with his family in Egypt.

Pep Guardiola has been touring Cairo and Luxor as he visited the Sphinx and the Great Pyramid of Gisa.

Laporte’s teammates would surely have wished him and his partner all the best as they celebrated their marriage, but a number of them would have opted to spend their break with their families and loved ones. There is a short window before they get back to work as the club aims to win their fourth consecutive league title.

However, whether Laporte will be part of the squad next season is yet to be seen.

Laporte's future unclear

The Spanish international has been vying for a move away from the Manchester club as he fell out of favour with his Catalan manager, featuring in only 24 games last season.

Laporte has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea in the previous months, but no concrete offer has been made for the central defender.