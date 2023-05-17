Erling Haaland is one of the Premier League's highest-paid players and it's now become clear that he enjoys splashing his cash on luxury watches.

The Norwegian reportedly earns around £375,000 a week at Manchester City – meaning pretty much every watch in existence is within his price range.

Last year, the striker netted a deal with watch brand Breitling to become their new global ambassador.

But it appears Haaland is not content with settling for just Breitling time-pieces and is a "self-confessed watch freak."

It's no surprise then that he boasts quite the collection, which is worth a staggering amount.

Haaland's insane watch collection

A video has now gone viral on TikTok, showcasing Haaland's array of watches in more depth.

The user chad.alexander regularly makes videos analysing the watches of famous figures and his one of Haaland has wracked up more than 700,000 views and counting.

Some of the time-pieces in his collection include an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, worth in the region of £180,000, and a Patek Phillipe Nautilus, which costs around £80,000.

Karim Benzema is an advocate of this particular watch, while Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have also been spotted sporting the brand.

Haaland also owns a plethora of Rolex's, not least a gold Rolex Daytona costing more than £193,000.

Though the full extent of Haaland's collection is unknown, the watches shown in the TikTok add up to almost £2 million.

Check out the Norwegian's incredible time-pieces below:

VIDEO: Erling Haaland's insane watch collection

Haaland speaks on his watch obsession

Speaking to GQ, Haaland explained why he loves watches so much.

"I have always been a fan of watches," he said. "I like to follow the fashion, the new trends and at the same time I appreciate historical models too.

"Rather than changing my watch according to events, I like to wear the same watch for a while and then change. But it is true that on special occasions I wear a particular watch."

Haaland's incredible season so far

Given his performances for Man City so far this season, Haaland certainly deserves to treat himself to a watch or two.

The forward has already broken the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, having scored 36 and counting in just 33 league matches.

In all competitions, the Norwegian has 52 goals and with a maximum of five matches still to go, he could well reach the magic 60 by the time the season ends.