Another day, another Erling Braut Haaland hat-trick.

After scoring a record-equalling five goals against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Norwegian colossus bagged a sixth treble of the season against Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

Haaland well and truly lit up Saturday's sole FA Cup quarter-final tie, which finished 6-0 to Manchester City.

His latest hat-trick has taken him to 42 goals for the season - and we're only in the middle of March.

The 22-year-old scored twice in the space of three first half minutes, before bagging his third of the match in the 59th minute.

Haaland was then given a well-earned rest by Pep Guardiola, and he watched on from the sidelines as his City teammates rippled the back of Burnley's net twice more.

Julian Alvarez made it 4-0 just before Haaland was replaced by Cole Palmer, who scored City's fifth in the 68th minute.

Alvarez completed the Etihad rout just five minutes later, the perfect response to his recent contract extension.

Another match ball for Haaland in 2022/23

After the full-time whistle was blown, Haaland strolled onto the pitch to collect yet another match ball.

And after doing so, he appeared to try and give it away to teammate Jack Grealish.

Maybe Haaland is finally running out of space for match balls at his home...

Video: Haaland briefly gave match ball to Grealish

Grealish was loving it! One day, you'll get your hands on one, Jack.

So, with Haaland finishing on 42 goals prior to the international break, the question that needs to be asked is; what's the most goals a Premier League player has scored across all competitions in a season?

According to the stat gurus at Squawka, the record is shared by Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002/03) and Mohamed Salah (2017/18), who both bagged 44 for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

With City still fighting on three fronts, Haaland will almost certainly obliterate the record.

If he maintains his current form, avoid serious injury and Guardiola's side reach this season's Champions League final, there's no reason why he can't get near - or even eclipse - 60 goals.

For the first time in history, we're on the verge of seeing prime Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo numbers by a Premier League player.