Erling Haaland showed Sweden defender, Alexander Milosevic, that it's not a good idea to wind him up on a football pitch during their clash in 2022.

In June 2022, Norway and Sweden clashed in Nations League group B4 match.

Haaland scored twice to lead his side to a 2-1 victory.

When Haaland got the ultimate revenge on Sweden defender

But during the match, he was involved in a pretty unsavoury moment with Milosevic.

The AIK defender opted for an aggressive approach and abused Haaland during the game.

At least that's according to the Norwegian himself.

He claims the defender called him a wh**e and threatened to break his legs.

Wow.

How did Haaland respond?

Well, 90 seconds later, he made it 2-0 to Norway and celebrated in Milosevic's face. That's one way to silence the abuse...

VIDEO: Haaland gets revenge on Milosevic after abuse

What did Milosevic say to Haaland?

"First he called me a wh**e," Haaland told TV2. "I can safely say that I am not.

"Secondly, he said he was going to break my legs, a minute and a half later I scored. That was fine, that."

It's worth noting that Milosevic denied those claims.

"I would not have said that," he said.

"It is quite rude to say what he says, because I do not speak Norwegian and he does not speak Swedish, so I do not know how we should communicate. I do not speak English on the pitch, so it is special that he says things I have not said."

He went on to say there weren't any arguments between him and Haaland.

"No, not really, to be completely honest," Milosevic replied. "I have played matches where I have been more annoyed.

Milosevic: I've faced better players than Haaland

He then insisted Haaland wasn't one of the best players he's faced.

Reporter: "Is he the best football player you have met?"

Milosevic: "No."

Reporter: "Almost?"

Milosevic: "No."

Firing up Haaland is the 'dumbest thing to do'

Norway's Leo Skiri Østigård also was asked about the alleged exchange and suggested that it was a silly thing to do.

"That's the dumbest thing to do," the Napoli man said. "To fire up Erling - I've tried to do it in training, and I'll never do it again. It's something he likes, and then it slams fast behind you."

So, cross out abuse and threatening to break his legs in the possible ways to stop Erling Haaland.