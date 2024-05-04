Highlights Erling Haaland's four-goal performance for Manchester City drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo by pundit Jamie Carragher.

While Haaland shows promise similar to Ronaldo, he must avoid the ego-driven pitfalls that have tarnished the Portuguese legend's legacy.

The Man City star looked petulant when he threw a strop after being substituted late on in the game.

It was undoubtedly the Erling Haaland show for Manchester City this weekend. The brilliant striker bagged four goals as Pep Guardiola's men thumped Wolves 5-1 at the Etihad.

The Premier League title race is seriously heating up and with Arsenal beating Bournemouth earlier on in the day, City needed to pick up all three points. By half-time, all fears of an upset had been put to bed with the club's prolific forward netting a hat-trick.

Haaland would go on to add a fourth before being subbed off in the 82nd minute. His goalscoring feats saw him compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by pundit Jamie Carragher, but he also behaved like the sometimes petulant Portuguese legend when he threw a bit of a strop on the substitutes bench – as you can see in the footage below.

With all of his talent, Haaland could finish his career with a legacy close to the football legend. He must be careful, though, to only take inspiration from the best parts of Ronaldo's game, and leave the more ego-driven aspects behind.

Haaland stats vs Wolves Goals 4 xG 2.11 Shots on Target 7 Shots off Target 0 Shots Blocked 1 Big chances missed 2 Touches 33

Carragher Praises Haaland

"Ronaldo-like"

While on commentary for Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said the City ace leapt "like a big Norwegian salmon". Carragher then added (via Metro):

"Wolves were not quite organised, a delightful cross from Rodri and Haaland’s leap is unstoppable. ‘[Haaland’s second goal was] Cristiano Ronaldo-like, and he finds the far corner."

It can't be denied. Haaland's goalscoring feats rightfully should see him compared with one of the best goalscorers of all time. After all, the 23-year-old scored a record 36 times in his debut season in the Premier League and now had 25 goals to his name, despite not being at his best this time around.

While Ronaldo regularly smashed in such figures during his time at Real Madrid, he wasn't quite as prolific in England. In fact, he only ever scored more than 20 league goals in a league campaign once for the Red Devils, doing so in 2007/08 when he netted 31 times.

With that in mind, it's little wonder Haaland is viewed as one of the best players in the world right now and it's likely that he'll smash all sorts of goalscoring records by the end of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Gabriel Jesus (53rd-minute v Watford in April 2022) has scored 4 goals in a Premier League match earlier than Erling Haaland did against Wolves (54th).

Haaland Furious to be Subbed

"He was fuming"

Part of what makes any great striker so good is their mentality. The very best of them always just want to keep scoring and scoring. And Redknapp picked up on this in his analysis for Sky Sports after the match, noting:

"The guy’s an animal in front of goal and the mentality he has, he scored four goals today and you could see that he was furious he’d come off. He was fuming.

"He wanted to score more goals, a lot of players I played with that were goal scorers, they’d have been like ‘four goals, standing ovation, off you get, sit down, take it easy, game for Fulham next week’ this guy’s built differently, he is a phenomenon."

This is another similarity that Haaland shares with Ronaldo, except this trait is something he must be mindful of. After all, the 39-year-old's petulance has left a sour taste in the mouth at times during his career. Take for example his return to Old Trafford. Sick of not getting all the game time he wanted, the ex-Juventus star stormed down the tunnel before the end of the game when Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur.

CR7 ended up then leaving Old Trafford on bad terms. He gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised United and manager Erik ten Hag. Behaviour such as this has somewhat tarnished his legacy in the eyes of many.

Of course, there is a long way to go before anyone can suggest the Norwegian is toxic, or his ego has grown out of control but these moments cannot become a regular occurrence in Haaland's game. Fortunately, it seems as though he had calmed down by the time the Wolves game was finished anyway, telling Sky Sports: "I've got a...not so bad manager behind me."

For now, any comparisons made with Ronaldo – such as Carragher's – appear to be more than complimentary. But it's safe to say the Man City star showed the potential to mimic the Porguese in more than one way with his strop on the substitute's bench vs Wolves this weekend.

Stats via Opta, SofaScore, and the official Premier League website (as of 04/05/24).