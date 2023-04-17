A clip of Erling Haaland impersonating John Stones has gone viral on social media, with the Norwegian nailing his teammate’s Barnsley accent.

It is maybe not so surprising, given that the Manchester City striker was born in Leeds when his father Alfie was playing for the Whites back in the early 2000s, just a few miles away from where Stones was born.

The striker moved back to Norway as a child though, with Haaland then coming up through the youth system at Bryne.

He then transferred over to Molde, where he played for two seasons before moving to RB Salzburg.

Haaland nails Stones’ accent

But despite spending 17 years playing football across Europe, the striker can still perfect a Yorkshire accent when he needs to.

Taking time to make content away from the pitch, Stones, Haaland, and Ilkay Gundogan all sit down for Man City’s YouTube channel.

The trio all talk about their favourite places to go on holiday, and an early question is: 'of all the places you have visited, which sights have been the most memorable?'

“For me, probably the most impressive sight I have ever seen is the mosque in Abu Dhabi,” Gundogan says. “For me it was unbelievable.”

“I’ve been there also a couple times, it’s insane,” Haaland adds.

Stones, however, decided to pick a sight just across the English Channel.

“The Louvre,” he says, uncertain of his pronunciation as his two teammates start breaking down in front of him.

“Is that how you say it?” the defender then asks the camera crew.

But while one of his European teammates in Gundogan helps him out, Haaland decides to imitate the man from Barnsley.

It is so spot on – you can watch the clip yourself below.

Watch: Haaland’s brilliant Stones impersonation

Fans react to the viral clip

Since the video was published on YouTube, that specific part has been clipped up and shared on multiple platforms.

And fans have been in hysterics, with some in shock over just how good Haaland's Yorkshire accent is.

What next for Man City?

Haaland looks to have settled back into life in England off the pitch, and he has certainly settled on the pitch with his new teammates.

The striker has been lethal for his new side this season, scoring 32 Premier League goals already.

He is well on track to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record of 34 goals in a single league season. And City will need him at his best as they approach their final games.

Although Arsenal are still four points ahead in the league, their 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday has opened the door for City.

The current champions have a game in hand on the Gunners. And next week, the two teams play each other on Wednesday 26 April.

Before then, Haaland and City have a Champions League tie to focus on, with them travelling to Germany for the second leg of their quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

They then have a date in the capital this weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Given Haaland’s form, the treble could be on for City this season.