Erling Haaland was back in the goals as Manchester City cruised past Young Boys in their Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening. Despite City smashing six past Bournemouth last weekend, Haaland did not find himself on the scoresheet and was subbed off at half-time with a minor foot injury.

There were concerns about whether he would be fit enough to start against Young Boys but, after coming through a training session on Monday unscathed, he was named in the Cityzens starting lineup. He netted twice as City won 3-0 in Manchester.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he made no mistake from the penalty spot. Phil Foden made it 2-0, before Haaland doubled his tally six minutes after the break. Haaland was subbed off shortly after and there were no further goals as City picked up all three points.

Erling Haaland's reaction when asked to swap shirts at half-time

Haaland was involved in a curious moment just after the half-time whistle. As Haaland was walking off the pitch, Young Boys captain Mohamed Camara cheekily asked if he could have his shirt.

City's number nine did not look amused at all. He shook his head, almost in disbelief at what Camara was asking, and could be heard saying: "You can't do this!" Despite his comment, Haaland did accept Camara's request and took off his shirt and handed it to the Young Boys captain. Per Goal, it was an incident that Ally McCoist described as 'embarrassing' and you can view it below...

Pep Guardiola and Young Boys manager react to Camara asking for Haaland's shirt

Both managers were asked about Camara's request in ther post-match interview.

Raphaël Wicky said: "I didn't see that. That's news for me. I'm a little bit surprised about that right now. On the other hand, I don't think it has anything to do with the game and the performance. I'll probably have a word with him and see what he thought. Maybe even Erling asked him for his shirt? I don't know."

While Pep Guardiola said about the incident: "I didn't know it... it's not normal, but I didn't know it." When asked whether it bothers him, Guardiola replied: "Nope. Especially when we win 3-0!"

What next for Manchester City

It's been a satisfactory week for City. They climbed to the top of the Premier League table last weekend and followed that up by making it four wins out of four to start their Champions League campaign. Guardiola's side look as if they are hitting their groove and they will be hoping to keep up the momentum when they travel to London to face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea will be high in confidence after beating Tottenham in their last outing but, despite that impressive victory, City will go into the match as heavy favourites. Haaland has netted 11 times in the Premier League this season and will be expected to add to his tally at Stamford Bridge.