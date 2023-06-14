Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has undergone an insane body transformation, and it’s only taken the Norwegian seven weeks.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been talismanic this season for Pep Guardiola and his move to the Etihad Stadium has certainly paid off.

Back in early May, he scored his 35th Premier League to become a record-breaking goalscorer in his first season in England.

A jubilant Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 35th goal of the Premier League campaign - an outright record for a single season. Vs. West Ham, 2023

But it’s not just his goal-scoring exploits that have caught the headlines. His physique has seemingly changed remarkably over the last couple of months, too.

Haaland, 23, was snapped alongside Noel Gallagher in the City dressing room while in his underwear after City's 4-1 win over Arsenal back in late April, where he was looking very lean.

However, as he took to the open-top bus parade to celebrate City's historic treble, he put his shredded torso on display - and the difference in such a short space of time was astounding.

Erling Haaland's remarkable recent body transformation captured in comparison photos

Although some fans pointed out that lighting and Haaland tensing his muscles likely had something to do with the drastic change in Haaland's appearance, others were blown away by the images.

Erling Haaland’s diet and regime

Whether the lighting is doing wonders for Haaland or not, it’s no secret that he puts in serious work behind-the-scenes to stay in peak condition.

Haaland epitomises an elite-level athlete as he persistently follows a rigid schedule of both dieting and exercise.

Cow liver and heart are two main parts of his diet, while his water is filtrated, and milk has previously been referred to as his 'magic potion'.

Alf-Inge, Erling’s father, claims that his son consumes up to 6,000 calories per day – and you can see why he requires that sort of intake when you look at his physique.

His father’s homemade lasagna often helps up his hefty number of daily calories.

Diet aside, his strenuous fitness regime – which begins as soon as wakes up - also allows him to retain his tiptop outward appearance.

Haaland's teammate Jack Grealish has been key to City's success this season.

However, the differences in their lifestyles could hardly be any greater.

Grealish told The Daily Mail: “Look at Erling. He is the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won’t see again. He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That’s why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn’t be like that.

“We have a great friendship, but he will point at me after a game and say: ‘Hey. Don’t you go out tonight partying.’ I just tell him to shut up and go and sit in his ice bath. But that’s us. Two different people doing well in our own way.

“I am not as successful as him. He has scored more goals this season than I have in my whole career. But if he did what I occasionally did he would be like: ‘F*****g hell, I feel terrible today’. I have a release that’s different to this. He is going home and sitting with his family and having a takeaway. Sometimes that is my choice too. I love doing that. But sometimes I like to go out and let my hair down.”