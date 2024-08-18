The 23-year-old, labelled 'superb' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, joined Besiktas last season, but has already fallen out of favour with the club's new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. As a result, he's featured very little under the new boss and didn't receive a single minute of playing time during his side's recent Super Cup victory against Galatasaray.

He wasn't even sent out to warm up on the touchline at all during the match, while many of his teammates were. It seems almost certain that he won't be playing for the club for much longer and according to reports, Aston Villa are eager to take him off their hands.

Aston Villa are Interested in Muci

He could cost as little as €10m

Last season, Besiktas signed Muci for €10m from Legia Warsaw, but he hasn't settled in quite as smoothly as expected. The arrival of Portuguese star Rafa Silva has seen his minutes in the team dwindle and the Turkish club are already prepared to sell him on.

They want to recuperate the money they spent on him, meaning a deal would have to cost at least €10m to take him off their hands and Villa are interested. The English side played against the star twice last season, with Muci scoring three goals across the two Europa Conference League matches for Legia Warsaw and they haven't forgotten about that.

They aren't the only team following the 23-year-old's situation closely, though. A number of teams from his native Albania are also interested on signing him should the opportunity arise. If Villa are the side that manage to get a deal done, though, it will be the latest addition to what has been a very impressive summer of recruitment.

Aston Vill Have Had an Impressive Transfer Window

They've already signed the likes of Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana

Last season, Villa made history when they finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over 40 years. Unai Emery's side are keen to build on that success and don't want their triumphs to be something of a one-season wonder. As a result, they've been busy in the summer transfer window, adding some quality players to the squad in order to bolster it for the strain of playing in football's greatest club competition as well as the Premier League.

So far, they've added proven Premier League stars such as Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana from Luton Town and Everton respectively. Both men have successful track records in the English top flight and add a wealth of experience to midfield that the club will only benefit from. They were previously linked to Joao Felix, but the Atletico Madrid man looks set to join Chelsea instead, while they've also signed promising prosects such as Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene as well.

It's set to be a promising campaign for Villa and adding another highly-rated young talent in Muci to the side would only strengthen their chances of replicating last season's glory.