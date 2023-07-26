Errol Spence and Terence Crawford will do battle this weekend in a bumper welterweight title clash in Las Vegas.

Spence and Crawford have been on a collision course at welterweight for several years in a fight which looked like it may never materialise, but a mega showdown has finally been agreed.

The pair will put it all on the line including their undefeated records and the undisputed welterweight world titles between them in a clash, which will finally settle a bitter all-American rivalry.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of Spence's clash with Crawford...

Spence's titanic showdown with Crawford will take place this Saturday 29 July in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It is expected the event will be contested in front of a sell-out crowd once the event arrives, in one of the biggest all-American fights in a long while.

The event will be promoted by Premier Boxing Champions given Spence Jr is the home fighter, with Crawford's free agent helping him secure the event on a different platform.

Fight start time

The Las Vegas boxing event will begin at around 5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday in the US with the action set to commence at 1am in the UK.

There will be a stacked fight card featuring Isaac Cruz which will proceed before the main event where ring walks are expected to take place at 8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET in the US and 4am in the UK.

It is expected that action will then take place just 15 minutes later with a huge grudge match to unfold in the ring, but this will entirely depend on the duration of the prior undercard bouts and the broadcast schedule.

Full fight card

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford - Undisputed Welterweight titles

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera -WBC and WBA Lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago -Vacant WBC Bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia; Super Welterweight

It remains unclear if there will be a preliminary card for fans to feast their eyes on, but the main four-fight card will be topped by Spence v Crawford.

Main Event

This huge clash is considered one of the biggest in boxing in the modern era, and is a fight that fans have clamoured for in some capacity for several years.

Spence and Crawford both carry impressive unbeaten records and have taken on some of the leading fighters including Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Amir Khan between them.

It is considered an iconic rivalry with the pair having exchanged words over a showdown on social media for several years, with in traditional boxing fashion, a fight having never materialised after multiple sets of failed negotiations.

Both men have world-class trainers in Derrick James and Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre, and believe they have what it takes to claim the undisputed titles and prove they are the leading fighter in the division.

It is a true 50/50 fight with fans predicting both men to have a significant chance of winning, and credit must be given to both fighters for stepping up to the plate.

Crawford last fought Briton David Avanesyan last year and has yet to compete since while he waited for his opportunity, while Spence Jr stole the WBA title from Yordenis Ugas in 2022.

It is unclear who is a favourite, but concerns have been expressed for Spence Jr who sustained injuries from a car accident and could be vulnerable against an elite fighter.

How to watch on TV and live stream

Spence v Crawford will be broadcast on a number of different platforms around the globe for a one-off pay-per-view price.

In the US, viewers can purchase the event on Showtime at a price point of $84.99 with the event able to be streamed via the app or on cable TV platforms.

UK fans will be able to pay for the event live on new channel TNT Sports Box Office at a price point of £19.99, with customers able to stream the action via the TNT Sports app.

It can also be ordered for Virgin Media and Sky customers through their TV boxes, and can be mirrored to a screen from the app via Google Chromecast.

Tale Of The Tape

Errol Spence Jr

Nickname: The Truth

Professional Record: 28-0 (22 KOs)

Height: 5'9½

Weight: 146.25 pounds

Reach: 72"

Age: 33

Stance: Southpaw

Rounds: 142

Terence Crawford

Nickname: Bud

Professional Record: 39-0 (30 KOs)

Height: 5'8

Weight: 146.5 pounds

Reach: 74"

Age: 35

Stance: Southpaw

Rounds: 224

What has been said?

Spence Jr: “This is the biggest fight in boxing. When you look at your styles, and know our mentalities, you know neither of us are going to want to break. I feel like someone is gonna break on fight night.

“I’m ready to show people that I’m one of the best welterweights of all time. Don’t miss this fight. Because I’m going to show everyone why I’m breaking people.

“I’ve done everything that I said I was going to do. The last thing left to do is beat Terence Crawford. He’s a great fighter, but I’m going to break him and show everyone why I’m the best fighter in boxing, period."

Crawford: “This is a fight that’s been marinating. This is greatness that you’re going to see on July 29. I’ve been preparing my whole life for this moment. Moments like these don’t come often, and this is my time.

“July 29 I can assure you, you’re going to walk away and say, ‘Terence Crawford is special.’ You’re going to mark me down as one of the greatest of all time.

“I rise to the occasion when I have the odds stacked against me. I’m a fan of Errol, but this is business. I see myself beating him. I’ve visualized it numerous times before."

Editor's prediction

It really is a tough one to call between these two top-level fighters.

Inactivity could play a part on both fighters' performances on the night, given they have been indirectly affected by injuries, promotional politics and lengthy negotiations.

But irrespective, both have shown that they are elite and are capable to produce monumental displays with Spence a superb all-round boxer with a superb engine and a damaging jab.

Crawford can switch styles and dazzle his opponents, but also possesses one-punch power and volume devastation which could be a significant threat to his rival.

It remains unclear if Spence Jr's eye injury could come into play if Crawford decides to target the area, but it is likely all roads will lead to a lucrative rematch.

All things considered, I am going to edge Crawford, but it really is a pick em' clash and one that fans and boxing purists in particular can relish.