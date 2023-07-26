Errol Spence Jr had a bizarre answer to a question about his motivation ahead of his matchup with Terence Crawford.

Spence Jr. and Crawford are set to finally fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. It's a fight that has been years in the making, and it will be the first time there is a unified champion at welterweight in the four-belt era.

The pair took part in the Las Vegas grand arrivals which has already produced a memorable moment, after Spence Jr was questioned about his preparation to face his bitter rival.

Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford background

Generally in boxing, the best don't often fight the best, or they do so once they are both out of their prime as we saw wee Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

However, Spence Jr. and Crawford are both champions and undefeated and in the prime of their careers.

Spence Jr enters Saturday's showdown with a record of 28-0 and last fought back in April 2022 when he scored a 10th-round TKO over Yordenis Ugas.

With the victory, Spence Jr defended his WBC and IBF welterweight titles and won the WBA welterweight belt as well.

He's coming off a sixth-round KO over David Avanesyan back in December to defend his title for the sixth time. Crawford won the title back in June 2018 when he TKO'd Jeff Horn.

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford careers

Spence Jr first became a titleholder in 2017 when he defeated Kell Brook by an 11th-round KO to become the IBF welterweight champ.

Since then, he has picked up notable wins over Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Carlos Ocampo among others.

Crawford, meanwhile, is 39-0 and is the current WBO welterweight champion.

Along with being the WBO welterweight champion, Crawford is the former undisputed light welterweight champion of the world before moving up to welterweight in 2018.

He also has been the WBO lightweight champion and in his career holds notable wins over Felix Diaz, Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Brook, Porter, and Yuriorkis Gamboa among others.

Errol Spence Jr's bizarre answer

Ahead of Spence Jr v Crawford, the two took to the stage in Las Vegas to discuss their bouts, and when Spence Jr was asked about the fight he promised a violent bout.

"I guarantee you Saturday night is going to be a lot of blood, guts and brains in there," Spence Jr. said.

However, after the question, Spence Jr was asked about how he balances boxing training while being a dad as he has three kids and is known as being a family man. To some people's surprise, Spence Jr had quite an interesting response.

"It's a way of life for me, it's like anything else," Spence Jr responded. "It's like taking a piss and a s**t, this what I do."

WATCH: Errol Spence gives bizarre answer to reporter's question

The response was not an expected one and caught the media off guard. Yet, it appears Spence Jr has no problems balancing his life as a family man and one of the best boxers in the world.

Spence Jr, however, does enter Saturday's matchup as the betting underdog given his recent injury record and lack of activity.

They favour the outcome of Crawford improving his record to 40-0 and becoming the undisputed champion.